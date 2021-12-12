Kyle Kuzma enters the NBA health and safety protocols; Here's what we know so far

Kyle Kuzma has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols per The Athletic's Shams Charania and will be unavailable for selection for at least ten days or unless he sends in two negative test results in the next 24 hours to get back into action. Due to these recent developments, he will miss the Washington Wizards game against the Utah Jazz tonight.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out tonight vs. Utah. Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out tonight vs. Utah.

Over the next ten days, the Washington Wizards will have to take on the Jazz twice, as well as the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings, all without Kyle Kuzma. Things will not get any easier for the Wizards as they will then face the two New York-based teams on the 21st and 23rd.

A return from a 10-day quarantine will not be a walk in the park for Kyle Kuzma. Staying out for that long will require some time to get back into playing shape, and not all players manage it in their first few outings upon returning.

Kyle Kuzma has featured in all 26 games for the Wizards so far and has helped them stay 5th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 15-11 record. Kuz is coming off a hot game where he knocked down the game-winning shot to lead the Wizards to a 119-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

It seems like Kuz cannot catch a break as this enforced time out will undoubtedly slow down his momentum. The forward just recently received a fine from the NBA to the tune of $1500, for an unsportsmanlike gesture towards a fan in Detroit.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kyle Kuzma has been fined $15,000 for gesturing his middle finger toward a fan in Detroit Kyle Kuzma has been fined $15,000 for gesturing his middle finger toward a fan in Detroit https://t.co/thB5tRLyIO

Fans in the Nation's capital will be counting down the days to when they will see Kyle Kuzma again, as he has been a dependable player for the team since the start of the season under first-time head coach Wes Unseld Jr.

Can the Washington Wizards continue their hot start without Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards celebrates a three point basket with Bradley Beal #3

It's been scrappy at times for the Wizards, but Kyle Kuzma has been clutch for the them, making the all-deciding bucket on several occasions. Washington has never had to play without Kuz since the start of the season, so it will be interesting to see how they handle themselves on the flooin his abscence.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter KYLE KUZMA HITS THE GAME-WINNER IN OT 🎯 KYLE KUZMA HITS THE GAME-WINNER IN OT 🎯 https://t.co/CHBHgtd43d

The schedule is currently not in their favor, as they will face off against the streaking Jazz without one of their best players. The Jazz are enjoying a six-game win streak, and although it might have been difficult for the Wizards to defeat them even with Kuzma, without him, it becomes an even more daunting task.

Bradley Beal is currently the leading scorer on the team, but has been somewhat underwhelming so far this season. He has struggled from the field, and many have attributed it to the absence of an elite point guard by his side, like Russell Westbrook, to make his job a tad easier. Beal finished the 2020-21 season averaging 31.3 points but is currently posting 22.6 points per game this season.

Injuries have always played a significant role in a team's success, and Kyle Kuzma's absence will undoubtedly be felt. Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie will have to be at their best if the Wizards are to weather the storm.

In 26 games played, Kyle Kuzma has averaged 13.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. Showing that, outside of his clutch performances, the Wizards will also miss him in the rebounding department.

