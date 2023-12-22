Kyle Kuzma flaunts $28,500 Hermes bag before dropping 32 points to lead Wizards past Blazers

Kyle Kuzma had a career night as he scored 32 points to help the Washington Wizards defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-117 on Thursday. Kuzma shot 11 of 19 from the field, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes of action.

The Wizards trailed by as many as 15 points in the third quarter but rallied behind Kuzma’s hot shooting and clutch playmaking. However, after his rallying performance on the court, Kuzma sealed the day with his Hermes bag off the court.

In his recent Instagram story, Kyle Kuzma rocked the Hermes HAC BIRKIN 40 Casaque Togo Leather Special Edition 2023 bag, which goes for a whopping $28,500 in retail on the brand's official website.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2020 NBA champion is no new to the dapper style statement and is often seen to have a large collection of handbags. Kuzma, known for his oversized and colorful sweaters, was dressed in blue jeans and a black printed sweatshirt that matched his Hermès bag.

The luxury accessory, a taller version of the famous Birkin, added some BBE (Big Bag Energy) to his look.

Kyle Kuzma helped Wizards with 32 points to hold Trail Blazers 118-117

Kyle Kuzma was determined to lead the Wizards in the third game of their four-game road trip before Christmas. He started the game with a strong performance, scoring, rebounding, passing and defending. He helped the Wizards build a nine-point lead after the first quarter, with 14 points on 5 of 8 shooting, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and no turnovers.

Expand Tweet

Kuzma's energy and purpose inspired his teammates, who also played well in a close game. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. praised Kuzma's consistency and focus in the last two week.

"I think he played with a level of force but also with purpose," Unseld Jr. said. "He's done that the last two weeks. He's had a stretch of games where he's been really, really deliberate, and I think that's been great for him."

Jordan Poole, Tyus Jones and Deni Avdija also contributed to the Wizards' win, with Poole scoring 13 points and six assists, Jones adding 24 points on 9 of 15 shooting, and Avdija recording a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, along with six assists.