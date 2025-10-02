Kyle Kuzma given brutal ultimatum from Doc Rivers: "Not what we want"

The 2025-26 NBA season is a new chance for Kyle Kuzma to prove to the Milwaukee Bucks that he's worth the trade. Last season, the team acquired Kuzma from the Washington Wizards for three-time All-Star Khris Middleton. Unfortunately for the 6-foot-10 forward, he struggled to fit in.Kuz appeared in 33 games for the Bucks, averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 33.3% shooting from three. The attention was on him, especially when he would have a terrible shooting performance. Over the summer, however, the forward received a brutal ultimatum from head coach Doc Rivers.According to Rivers, he wanted the 2020 champion to improve his shot selection. The head coach gave him the difference between playing for Washington and trying to contend for a title in Milwaukee. The 2008 champion wants Kuzma to do a better job in shooting, since the Bucks are aiming for a chance at the NBA title this season.“Just shot profile. For me, Kuz's key is just his shot profile, getting that to where it should be,” Rivers said when asked what he wants from Kuzma this season. “In Washington, he could literally take any shot. In those five years in Washington, he took a ton of midrange shots and that’s just not what we want and so he got the message. I mean, he took threes and layups today and it was great.”There's a lot of pressure on Kyle Kuzma to be the second-best player for the Bucks. During the offseason, the organization waived All-Star guard Damian Lillard, leading him to return to the Portland Trail Blazers.Without any other stars, Kuzma is expected to step up to help Giannis Antetokounmpo contend for another championship.Kyle Kuzma has to prove himself to get a contract extension from the BucksGiven his recent playoff performance, Kyle Kuzma is in the hot seat with the Bucks. The team was hoping that he'd be the third option behind Antetokounmpo and Lillard. However, he underperformed, averaging only 5.8 points and 2.2 rebounds on 34.3% shooting. It's his lowest average in the postseason, by far.Kuz is in the third year of his four-year, $90 million deal and is eligible to sign an extension. But given his underwhelming outing, there's a chance that his next deal might not be a priority for the front office.Dalton Sell of Behind the Bucks Pass predicted that there's no chance of him getting a new contract with the team. Sell wrote that the former Utah Utes star needs to prove himself first.&quot;There's simply no shot that the sides strike a deal before the season starts. Given his recent playoff performance, there is no reason to extend the partnership right now. Kuzma is out to prove himself this coming season,&quot; Sell wrote.Over the summer, Kyle Kuzma had the opportunity to become familiar with the system, which might help him become a vital member of the Bucks.