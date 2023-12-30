Kyle Kuzma recognized for community work: Wins NBA cares Bob Lanier Award

On Nov. 26, Kyle Kuzma shared the holiday spirit with mothers at the Genesee County Jail in Flint, Michigan. He described his hometown, a few days before surprising occupants of the said jail, that it’s “a very rough place.” The Washington Wizards star did add that it’s a “tight-knit community.”

Kuzma gave gifts to the incarcerated as well as their families. He wanted them to feel the season of giving even with their unfortunate situation. The former LA Lakers forward generously gave back to his community.

For his actions, he was named the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award. It is an honor given by the league every month to the player for his “outstanding work in the community.”

Kyle Kuzma didn’t just settle for gift-giving. He also announced Flint-founded initiatives called I.G.N.I.T.E and R.I.S.E to improve the facility's conditions. The programs are also designed to help those who are done with their respective jail time and help them ease back into the community.

Part of the program’s goals is to provide inmates of the said facility with job training and skills, which will be necessary once they are out. R.I.S.E is giving access to the incarcerated behavioral and social health support services.

Kyle Kuzma had this to say about what made him do the project:

"A lot of times, these women have been abused, have been down pretty rough paths in their lives, and no one's ever probably told them they did a good job or that they're valuable, and for them to be here, that's giving hope."

Kuzma is indeed deserving of the Bob Lanier Community Assist Award.

Kyle Kuzma was blasted on social media for trolling the Detroit Pistons

Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards beat the Brooklyn Nets on Friday to improve their record to 6-25, the second-worst in the Eastern Conference. They are 4.0 games ahead of the Detroit Pistons (2-29) for last place in the entire NBA.

Detroit nearly snapped out of a 27-game losing streak against the Boston Celtics. The Celtics summoned everything they got in overtime to eke out a 128-122 win to extend Detroit’s misery.

Kyle Kuzma promptly went on Twitter/X to comment:

“At this point, ‘don’t be that team’”

The Detroit Pistons had a 66-47 lead at halftime. They couldn’t hold off the Boston Celtics who mounted a furious rally starting the third quarter. Boston’s composure and big-game experience dragged them to the finish line for the lung-busting win.

Kuzma and the Wizards, though, can’t afford to relax. The Pistons could do much better and end up with a better record than Washington.