Kyle Kuzma's GF Winnie Harlow drops 3-word reaction to BF's big career move with Bucks

Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend, Winnie Harlow, is looking forward to her boyfriend's new opportunity in the NBA. The Washington Wizards traded Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks on the day of the trade deadline. The Bucks got a younger talent in exchange for their veteran shooter, Khris Middleton.

During his tenure with the LA Lakers, they traded him to Washington after four seasons. Now that four seasons have passed since moving to the Wizards, he's got traded to Milwaukee.

Winnie Harlow reposted a post by the Bucks on Instagram. The Bucks welcomed Kuzma with a graphic of him wearing their jersey. Harlow appeared to be excited as she supported her boyfriend's new opportunity.

"A new beginning," Harlow wrote.

Winni Harlow's Instagram Story

Kyle Kuzma addresses fans before Bucks debut against Hawks

Kyle Kuzma made his debut against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. But before Kuzma's debut, the former Washington Wizards forward gave his thoughts on being sent to Milwaukee.

The Bucks posted a video of Kuzma addressing the fans on X, formerly Twitter. The former champion expressed his excitement to play for his new team and could hopefully seize the new opportunity he has in Milwaukee.

"What's up Bucks fans, it's Kuz here," Kuzma said in the video addressing fans. "Very, very excited to be here, compete at the highest level with some great players, a great coach, and a great fan base. So, can't wait to see you guys."

While it was sad to see Khris Middleton go, Kyle Kuzma is a great pick-up for the Milwaukee Bucks. Middleton, in recent memory, has been injury-prone, which doesn't sit well with the Bucks organization.

Looking at Kuzma's averages this season, he's putting up 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The main issue of Kyle's game is his 3-point accuracy. Kuzma is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc.

It's a downgrade compared to Middleton's 40.7% accuracy from deep. Nevertheless, the Bucks get someone younger and can help Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard on the offensive end.

