Kyle Kuzma’s girlfriend Winnie Harlow contrasts all-black ensemble with red bag at Marine Serre FW24 Paris Fashion Week

Despite posting impressive individual numbers this season, in his third year with the team, Kyle Kuzma owns a lowly regular-season record with the Washington Wizards. Be that as it may, Kuzma continues to win in life off the court with his girlfriend Winnie Harlow being a standout model at the Marine Serre FW24 Paris Fashion Week.

The model took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her appearance on the runway with a video and a collection of pictures. Winnie Harlow's outfit looked stunning as she wore a black dress with leggings in black and red colors. Additionally, Kuzma's girlfriend also brought with her a mesmerizing handbag covered in red and white colors.

Winnie Harlow at Marine Serre FW24 Paris Fashion Week Image #1

Winnie Harlow at Marine Serre FW24 Paris Fashion Week Image #2

In her Instagram post, Winnie Harlow expressed her gratitude to Marine Serre for including her in the campaign and the runway. Her presence on the runway was strong, as she also confidently looked the part as well.

Kyle Kuzma's fashion style was improved by girlfriend Winnie Harlow

Speaking with People's Averi Kremposky, Kyle Kuzma said that he gained some valuable fashion experience from her girlfriend, Winnie Harlow, when it comes to complementing certain styles and looks of a fit.

"One thing I have learned is how to completely finish a look correctly," Kuzma said. "Winnie is very detailed with every single thing, [from] what the accessories look like [to] what attitude to rock with it. She's really leveled up my energy."

Being a Dior Beauty model makes it obvious that Harlow knows what she's talking about when it comes to showing out through clothing. Interestingly, the couple started their relationship online during the pandemic, when they got close to one another and consistently FaceTimed one another.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma described it as a "leap of faith" moment, considering he had no idea where it would end up with Harlow. Luckily enough, the two formed a close connection and have been going strong ever since.

The pandemic period was an adjustment for several people, which also allowed Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow to learn more about each other, helping both of them grow together and individually.

In their growth together, they made sure to show support for each others' crafts, such as when Harlow shows up to one of Kuzma's NBA games, dating back to his time playing for the LA Lakers.

Outside of basketball, Kuzma was able to find another outlet to express himself through his sense of fashion. With her girlfriend being a solidified model in the fashion industry, the Wizards forward has never been more confident in how he wants to style himself.