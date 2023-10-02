Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend Winnie Harlow promotes ‘Espresso martini,’ shows love to her Jamaican heritage

Winnie Harlow, the girlfriend of Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma, appears to be living the life. She recently shared a set of Instagram stories unveiling her latest endorsement deal and expressing love for her Jamaican heritage.

Harlow posted a video showcasing her endorsement of Skyy Vodka's latest offering, the Skyy Infusions Espresso.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the advertisement, the supermodel and beauty entrepreneur mentioned that this product allows her to reduce the time she spends preparing espresso martinis, giving her more time to engage in activities she enjoys.

She uploaded a sequence of stories where she was seen enjoying herself at a party while Jamaican reggae music played in the background.

“I love my people,” she wrote in the caption of one of her stories as Fat Tony’s “Frenzy” played in the background.

Winnie Harlow gives a shoutout to her Jamaican roots in an IG story

Harlow was born in Canada, but her family roots are deeply connected to several parishes in Jamaica, which is where her parents originally came from.

Harlow and Kuzma have been dating since April 2020.

Winnie Harlow gets Kyle Kuzma’s name tattooed

Harlow recently posted a collection of photos on Instagram, referring to it as an "end of summer dump,” that began with a snapshot of her new tattoo, which featured Kuzma's name behind her ear.

In a post where she tagged her basketball player boyfriend, Harlow revealed a tattoo behind her ear that simply reads "Kyle."

Kuzma and Harlow's relationship had a unique start when Kuzma initially sent her a direct message (DM) to which Harlow didn't respond. However, Kuzma didn't give up and tried again, eventually receiving a reply from her.

Their relationship began while Kuzma was still a part of the Los Angeles Lakers. However, following the conclusion of the 2020-2021 NBA season, Kuzma was traded to the Washington Wizards.

He has played for the Wizards for the past two seasons and recently inked a lucrative four-year, $102 million deal to remain with the team.

Kuzma is set to be an intriguing piece, especially considering the team's decision to embark on a rebuilding phase this season. The Wizards made significant moves, trading away Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis in separate deals while bringing in Jordan Poole and Landry Shamet.

Additionally, they secured Bilal Coulibaly through the draft. Kuzma's role in this evolving roster will be closely watched as they reshape the team.