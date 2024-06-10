Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend Winnie Harlow records Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and wife McKenzie get zesty during shoot

As the Boston Celtics took on the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, Rajon Rondo had his wedding with former teammates in attendance, including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma. The mini-reunion of the 2020 NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers during the event had videos surfacing on social media.

Now playing for the Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was with his wife, McKenzie, and shared some smiles along with Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow. The couples took turns taking pictures and videos during the event for their remembrance.

In one video that Harlow posted, she was tasked to take a video of KCP and McKenzie. In doing so, the couple was very much in a mood for dancing, showing off their moves.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LOOK: KCP and his wife are all smiles during their small dances at Rajon Rondo's wedding

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kuzma, Rondo and Caldwell-Pope got close during their time with the Los Angeles Lakers. They were core pieces that helped the team led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis secure a rare and unique bubble championship that happened during the height of the pandemic.

Since then, Kyle Kuzma and KCP got traded to the Washington Wizards for Russell Westbrook. Caldwell-Pope was traded again the following season, this time joining Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to win an NBA championship in 2023. On the other hand, Rajon Rondo retired, as he last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma among other personalities who attended Rajon Rondo's posh wedding

Rajon Rondo and Latoua Fitzgerald tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. The couple drew some celebrities from sports and entertainment industries to fly over to another country to witness their love for one another.

Fitzgerald was one of the personalities attending the event while Kyle Kuzma brought along girlfriend and fashion icon Winnie Harlow. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope brought his wife, McKenzie. Troy Daniels, who had a short stint in the NBA, was also present at the event.

The wedding venue was a sight to behold, with the garden having a pool in the middle while guests were treated to food stalls and barista drinks Saffron Serenity and Eternal Romance. A fragrance bar was the highlight for women who attended the wedding while jazz filled the venue, creating a serene ambiance.