Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend Winnie Harlow shares stylish selfie after linking up with Odell Beckham Jr & more at Super Bowl

Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend, Winnie Harlow, shared a stylish selfie of herself on her Instagram story. On Sunday, the supermodel posted a mirror selfie of her in the dress she wore to the Super Bowl LIX.

Harlow stood in front of a mirror, posing for the camera. She held her smartphone in her left hand and an emerald-colored handbag in her right.

The supermodel wore a white one-piece dress with frills at the bottom matching her handbag and emerald-colored shark boots. She completed her look with brown-tinted sunglasses.

Winnie Harlow shares snaps from her visit to the Super Bowl LIX. (Credits: @winnieharlow/Instagram)

The Milwaukee Bucks star's girlfriend shared a picture of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and a picture of herself with the viral fashion kid reporter Taylen Biggs.

Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend also shared a video from the Super Bowl halftime show featuring rapper Kendrick Lamar. However, her stories did not feature her boyfriend who has just started playing with his new team.

The Bucks star was not present at the Super Bowl with his girlfriend as he was playing against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. He scored 13 points, collected eight rebounds and dished out five assists in his team's 135–127 win.

Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend Winnie Harlow drops three-word reaction to her boyfriend's trade

The NBA saw a few trades at the last moment before the deadline, one of which involved Kyle Kuzma. The Washington Wizards exchanged Kuzma with the Bucks for veteran shooter Khris Middleton.

After the trade, the Bucks posted a message on Instagram to welcome the former Wizards star. Kuzma's girlfriend shared the post on her Instagram story and captioned it:

"A new beginning."

Winnie Harlow reacts to her boyfriend's trade. (Credits: @winnieharlow/Instagram)

Kuzma had a decent season with the Wizards before getting traded to Milwaukee. He averaged 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 41.6% field goal shooting.

However, he was on arguably the worst squad in the league right now, which limited his potential. However, this trade has given him another chance in his career. The former Wizard is now on a team that looks to be playoff-bound and has a chance of being a serious championship contender.

Now Kuzma needs to find a working synergy between him, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. The Bucks have a 28-23 record and rank fifth in the Eastern Conference.

