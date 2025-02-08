Kyle Kuzma Stats Tonight: How did the Bucks star fare against Atlanta Hawks? (Feb. 7)

Kyle Kuzma debuted for the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. The Bucks sent former star Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and cash considerations to the Milwaukee Bucks to acquire the versatile forward.

Kuzma came off the bench halfway through the first quarter. He finished the opening minutes with five points and two rebounds, but his new team trailed early 36-26.

The 2020 champ played even better in the second quarter. He added seven more points to help the Milwaukee Bucks to a commanding 47-19 domination in the period. Milwaukee turned a 10-point deficit in the first quarter into a 73-55 halftime advantage.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kyle Kuzma 12 3 1 0 0 2 4-9 3-5 1-2 0

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback