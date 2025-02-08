Kyle Kuzma Stats Tonight: How did the Bucks star fare against Atlanta Hawks? (Feb. 7)

Kyle Kuzma debuted for the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. The Bucks sent former star Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and cash considerations to the Milwaukee Bucks to acquire the versatile forward.
Kuzma came off the bench halfway through the first quarter. He finished the opening minutes with five points and two rebounds, but his new team trailed early 36-26.
The 2020 champ played even better in the second quarter. He added seven more points to help the Milwaukee Bucks to a commanding 47-19 domination in the period. Milwaukee turned a 10-point deficit in the first quarter into a 73-55 halftime advantage.
