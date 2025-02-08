  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kyle Kuzma
  • Kyle Kuzma Stats Tonight: How did the Bucks star fare against Atlanta Hawks? (Feb. 7)

Kyle Kuzma Stats Tonight: How did the Bucks star fare against Atlanta Hawks? (Feb. 7)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 08, 2025 01:48 GMT
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks - Source: Imagn
Kyle Kuzma stats against Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 7. [photo: Imagn]

Kyle Kuzma debuted for the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. The Bucks sent former star Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and cash considerations to the Milwaukee Bucks to acquire the versatile forward.

Kuzma came off the bench halfway through the first quarter. He finished the opening minutes with five points and two rebounds, but his new team trailed early 36-26.

The 2020 champ played even better in the second quarter. He added seven more points to help the Milwaukee Bucks to a commanding 47-19 domination in the period. Milwaukee turned a 10-point deficit in the first quarter into a 73-55 halftime advantage.

also-read-trending Trending
PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kyle Kuzma123 10024-93-51-20

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी