Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods steal spotlight with dance celebration after Knicks Game 4 win

Madison Square Garden was filled with high-profile celebrities on Monday for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics. Among them, seated courtside were Kylie Jenner and her partner Timothée Chalamet, who were seen celebrating following Jalen Brunson and Co.’s 121-113 win.

Jenner shared a wholesome moment with Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, as the two celebrated after the game. While holding hands, they jumped excitedly as the Knicks are now just one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. Chalamet joined in the post-game festivities, proudly boasting his orange Knicks hat and shouting:

“Let’s go!”

The video went viral shortly after posting, and social media users erupted with reactions.

“Hype squad out here celebratin',” @Boostmetax wrote.

“Lets celebrate girls,” another user added.

“This made me smile,” @VickyAlexus adored.

Naysayers weren’t far behind, labelling the scene “cringe” and accusing them of being fake supporters.

“I may have to mute ESPN forever,” @stephmce wrote.

“Kylie is a fake Knicks fan,” another fan wrote.

“They don't know which team won, they only know a camera is nearby,” @SandyHeadtke mentioned.

Jayson Tatum put on a show for the nearly 20,000 fans packed in the arena, delivering a dominant performance before being forced to leave the game with a leg injury. The Celtics star put up 42 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 6 ‘stocks’ (steals and blocks).

But Jalen Brunson ultimately stole the spotlight, leading his side with a 39-point, 12-assist double-double. Karl-Anthony Towns also contributed massively, delivering with a 23-point and 11-rebound double-double, propelling the Knicks to a 3-1 lead in the second-round series.

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and Kendall Jenner share photos from the Knicks’ Game 4

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, and Kendall Jenner were frequently spotted on camera during the game. Their enthusiasm was on full display as they were animated while cheering passionately.

All three celebrities documented the experience on social media, sharing photos and videos with their followers.

The Jenner sisters even snapped a mirror selfie, likely taken after the game, proudly repping Knicks caps to show their allegiance to the team.

Credits: Instagram (@kyliejenner) Credits: Instagram (@tchalamet)

Chalamet added a personal touch to his Stories. He posted a clip right after the final buzzer, captioned “KNICKS W !!!”, and followed it up by expressing his long-time devotion to the team. One Story featured a throwback photo from 14 years ago of him getting a jersey signed by Amar’e Stoudemire, followed by a recent picture of the two taken on Monday.

Credits: Instagram (@tchalamet)

Clearly in awe of the Knicks’ performance, Chalamet also added an emotional Story - captioning a blank screen:

“KNICKS 4EVER.”

The Knicks will look to close out the series in Game 5 on Wednesday. But if they fall short in Boston, fans can expect the trio—the Jenners alongside Chalamet—to return to Madison Square Garden on Friday night to express their support once again.

