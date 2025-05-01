  • home icon
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet, and Kyrie Irving show out at Lakers game as Wolves look to close out series

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified May 01, 2025 03:34 GMT
Kyrie Irving added to the star power in the house for the LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game. The Dallas Mavericks guard was one of the massive names sitting courtside alongside celebs Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

There was a loud cheer at the arena when Irving walked in to witness the must-win game for LA.

The 'Dune' star, an ardent basketball fan was spotted with Jenner.

On the game front, it was a mixed first half for LA as they trail 59-49. As for Irving, the Mavs superstar is using the offseason to rehab from his gruesome ACL injury that ended his season early.

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
