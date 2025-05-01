Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet, and Kyrie Irving show out at Lakers game as Wolves look to close out series

Kyrie Irving added to the star power in the house for the LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game. The Dallas Mavericks guard was one of the massive names sitting courtside alongside celebs Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

There was a loud cheer at the arena when Irving walked in to witness the must-win game for LA.

The 'Dune' star, an ardent basketball fan was spotted with Jenner.

On the game front, it was a mixed first half for LA as they trail 59-49. As for Irving, the Mavs superstar is using the offseason to rehab from his gruesome ACL injury that ended his season early.

About the author Aharon Abhishek Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.



A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.



Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.



When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee. Know More