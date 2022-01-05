"Kyrie is 6’1 or 6’2, whatever Kyrie is but walks around with shoulders like he’s seven feet" - Draymond Green calls Kyrie Irving the most exciting player in the NBA

NBA and Brooklyn Nets fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Kyrie Irving to on-court action for the franchise. The superstar guard is set to play against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

On The Draymond Green Show, Golden State Warriors talisman Draymond Green said he was excited to see Kyrie Irving back and the Brooklyn Nets close to full strength. Green said:

"Kyrie is one of the most exciting players to watch in the league. Kyrie is six one or six two, whatever Kyrie is but walks around with shoulders like he's seven feet. So you know he's gonna come back, straight pedal to the metal, no trying to find the rhythm. It's not how Kyrie operates. So I'm looking forward to that."

Draymond Green also talked about how the Indiana Pacers should be wary of the threat Kyrie Irving possesses. Green said:

"I think Indiana might wanna watch out because I know that man is coming back with vengeance and it's gonna be good. So, I'll be tuned in, locked in watching that one."

Can Kyrie Irving and the Nets win the championship this season?

The Brooklyn Nets were one of the contenders for the title this season before the season began. But they go from contenders to heavy favorites with Kyrie Irving on the court. Kyrie's unavailability for the home games due to the COVID-19 vaccination mandate in Brooklyn, means that he will be able to participate only on the road.

This does increase uncertainty in the Brooklyn Nets camp with regards to their superstar talent and can cause unrest among the players. Naturally, the chemistry between the players will also be an issue if Kyrie Irving can't participate in home games.

But if you have Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden on the court, you will be considered heavy favorites no matter what. Three offensive genuises who are all incredible one-on-one players only adds depth to the Nets' offensive arsenal and can pick apart any defense.

Even when one of them is on the bench, you still have two All-Stars to contend with. All three carry threats from beyond the arc and this will help the Nets space the floor even better.

The Brooklyn Nets defense will be suspicious with the addition of Kyrie Irving, who isn't a great defensive player, but right now the Nets are ranked sixth in the league in terms of defensive rating. While the defense may be compromised, the offense is going to go to another level with Irving on the floor.

Brooklyn currently ranks 13th in offensive rating, but with Kyrie on the floor, James Harden can go back to being the quintessential point guard and orchestrate the offense without worrying about scoring. This will also allow Durant to ease up on his workload as Irving is a great scorer.

All in all, if health permits, the Brooklyn Nets have the weapons to go and win the championship this season.

