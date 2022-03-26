“Kyrie is awesome in doing his thing, but he needs to make sure KD is the man” - Chris Broussard says Kyrie Irving plays like he’s the number 1 option

The news of Kyrie Irving becoming a full-time player took the NBA community by storm, with many wondering if the Brooklyn Nets are automatically the favorites to win the 2022 NBA title. While they will like their chances despite stiff competition in the East, sports analyst Chris Broussard believes it all depends on Irving's role with the team.

Irving has returned to being Brooklyn's primary ball handler since the team traded James Harden last month and has been outstanding at it. He has put together historic performances during his part-time duties and will undoubtedly do anything to help his team win.

Much of the heavy lifting will be left to Irving and Kevin Durant as the Nets (38-35) close the regular season. Although Irving's contributions are immense, Broussard believes he needs to consider giving up the ball more to Durant.

In the latest episode of "The Odd Couple," Broussard and Rob Parker discussed how Irving's return to full-time status affects Brooklyn's chances of winning the title. Parker was all the way Team Nets given the latest developments, but Broussard still has his reservations.

"Kyrie, for all his greatness, is not the playmaker that James Harden is. When you watch them, Rob, Kyrie plays like he’s the No. 1 option. I like the mentality, but Kevin Durant should be the No. 1 option. Last night in the fourth quarter, Kyrie took almost twice as many shots as KD, took nine, KD took five in the fourth.

"Kyrie’s the stronger personality. Durant, I don’t think gonna tell him you know, ‘Give me the rock,’ just like he didn’t tell (Russell) Westbrook. And that could be a problem. They need to play like Durant is the No. 1 option and Kyrie is second. I wanna watch them over these eight-to-10 games and see how that plays out.

"Kyrie is awesome in doing his thing, but he needs to make sure KD is the man. And Kyrie is doing his thing as well. And Kyrie don't’ defer to nobody, Rob. He don’t defer to LeBron (James)! LeBron was just able to keep it in check because LeBron had the ball a lot."

Irving can perform wonders with the ball in his hands, and as long as he is converting, there will not be a cause for worry. With him controlling the proceedings, it eases some of the scoring burdens on KD.

Kyrie Irving is eligible to play home games despite being unvaccinated

Much has been made of Kyrie's vaccination status since the start of the season. Due to New York City's COVID-19 mandate and the franchise's resulting decisions, Irving guard missed the first 35 games before rejoining the team as a part-time player.

Gradually, the government started to relax the COVID-19 restrictions and has eventually allowed Irving to play home games. However, he will still be subject to testing to ensure he is not being a risk to others.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kyrie Irving is officially cleared to play in home games after NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced an exemption to the city’s vaccine mandate for pro athletes and performers Kyrie Irving is officially cleared to play in home games after NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced an exemption to the city’s vaccine mandate for pro athletes and performers https://t.co/EDV2HsLeUw

With Irving back in the fold as a full-time player, there is renewed hope in the Nets. The seven-time All-Star is averaging 28.5 points per game and will now be able to deliver awe-inspiring displays regardless of location.

