"Kyrie and Book are the two most skilled guys in the league" - Tracy McGrady spills beans on dream one-on-one matchups

Former NBA star Tracy McGrady knows a thing or two about being tough to defend. McGrady recently spoke with GQ and revealed the players he would enjoy going up against in a one-on-one matchup.

There's much debate about who's the toughest NBA player to defend or who has the most offensive skill. Perhaps, there should be a one-on-one in-season tournament to determine who reigns supreme in the league.

McGrady had a definitive answer on who would want to battle one-on-one. His response also included who he thinks is the best offensive player in the league.

“Kyrie and Book are the two most skilled players in the league,” McGrady said.

Kyrie Irving

He is, of course, referring to Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. McGrady would have his hands full with either player, though.

McGrady opens up on who else could win a NBA one-on-one tournament

McGrady also shouted out Stephen Curry as a challenger in a potential one-on-one tournament. Curry obviously belongs in any conversation of the most skilled players in the league.

Irving is often considered “your favorite hooper’s favorite hooper”. He's credited as the best finisher around the rim in the league. Many former players also say that he has the best handle of all time.

Irving’s offensive package and skills would allow him to get his shot off against any other player, even with his shorter size. He can drain perimeter shots, is lethal from the midrange and can finish from any angle at the rim. He, however, struggles to defend.

Meanwhile, Booker has emerged as one of the most complete offensive players in the league, too. He has ascended to the top tier of the league and is one of the most consistent scorers.

Booker would be lethal as a shooter in a one-on-one matchup. He's one of, if not, the best midrange shooter in the league. He shot a career high 49.4% from the field last season and set a career high 27.8 points per game last season, too.

Will a one-on-one tournament happen?

McGrady currently leads a new one-on-one tournament. It completed its first season. It's known as Ones Basketball League. The tournament is a matchup of players going man-to-man in a basketball battle. However, for now, no NBA players are involved in the tournament.

McGrady is also producing a documentary following the league and players. The documentary series will air on Paramount+. The next season will start in 2024. McGrady is attempting to raise capital and find investors for the next season.

