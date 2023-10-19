Kyrie Irving 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting Mavs All-Star's performance this season

Kyrie Irving has consistently been a player with immense talent but has often been drafted higher than his expected output justifies. Now, as part of the Dallas Mavericks alongside Luka Doncic, the challenge lies in establishing their respective roles within the intricate dynamic of playing alongside Kyrie Irving.

Over the past six seasons, he has participated in more than 60 games only once, and much of his absence wasn't solely due to injuries. When he's on the court, he's undeniably outstanding, boasting an average of 45.7 FPPG with a 29.8% usage rate.

The question remains: Can both Irving and Doncic effectively share high usage rates of around 30%? It's a possibility, but the cost of finding out will be substantial. If you're inclined to avoid risks, it might be wise to look elsewhere.

Should you draft Kyrie Irving in your Fantasy Roster?

Having Kyrie Irving on your NBA fantasy roster could go either way, to be honest. Without question, Irving is still one of the best players in the league today. However, he tends to act up mid-season, which leads to absences on the hardwood, making him a liability. When drafting Irving, managers should heavily consider his potential availability.

Despite all the negatives, there is still some good news. Irving isn't necessarily injury-prone, which means there's still that possibility he could play many games for the Dallas Mavericks this season. If he does, Irving can easily provide major figures with nearly 30 points per game alongside a bunch of assists and steals. Managers planning to draft the star guard should hope that he doesn't get involved in another off-court issue.

Last season, "KAI" was suspended for his anti-Semitic posts on social media, which stirred a lot of drama in the league. Everything fell apart for Irving as he lost his deal with Nike and was traded away to the Dallas Mavericks. However, he's slowly getting back up on his feet after Anta decided to give him a shoe deal and given how Mavs owner Mark Cuban wants to keep Irving around on the team.

With all that being said, there's a huge possibility that Kyrie Irving could play more games this season. However, readers should take this article with a grain of salt. It's best to be cautious before deciding to draft a wild card like Irving.