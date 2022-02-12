“Kyrie Irving is on another planet man” - Kyle Kuzma heaps praise on Brooklyn Nets’ dynamic guard, calls him the most skilled player 

Kyle Kuzma recently took to Twitter to heap praise on Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. The Washington Wizards forward had no hesitation in claiming that Irving is the most "skilled player" in the game today. The Nets star is probably among the most criticized players off the court, but it would be harsh to rule him out as one of the most talented players in the NBA.

Kyle Kuzma went head-to-head with Kyrie Irving just a few days ago when the former Laker recorded his first career triple-double, while the Nets guard scored 31 points for the shorthanded Nets. Brooklyn lost the tie by a point (113-112), despite Kyrie's efforts.

Kuzma was on the receiving end of that scintillating performance from Irving and had nothing but appreciation for him. Here's what the Wizards man tweeted:

"@KyrieIrving is on another planet man appreciate that brother while he is playing!!!! Most skilled in the game"

Irving made his season debut in January this year after being suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for his anti-vaccination stance. He was only eligible to play away games. The Nets weren't on board with having him as a part-time player but took a U-turn on that decision following a COVID-19 outbreak and the team's underwhelming performances on the court.

kuz @kylekuzma @KyrieIrving is on another planet man appreciate that brother while he is playing!!!! Most skilled in the game .@KyrieIrving is on another planet man appreciate that brother while he is playing!!!! Most skilled in the game

Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets on a 10-game skid

Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup, but the Brooklyn Nets had to deal with Kevin Durant's latest injury setback after that. On top of that, they also had to trade James Harden as he was likely on his way out as a free agent in the upcoming offseason.

Meanwhile, Irving continues to carry out a part-time role of the Nets as he is still unvaccinated for COVID-19. Nevertheless, he has been in great form. With Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond joining the Nets, courtesy of the Harden trade with the 76ers, he will be hoping to lead the team to wins over their next few games on the road without Kevin Durant.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 23.8 points and 5.4 assists since his return, shooting at a 45/36/91 clip. With a few more games under his belt, he could be back to playing efficiently on a nightly basis.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Brooklyn Nets or Kevin Durant haven't provided any updates regarding the latter's injury or return timetable. He could be looking to ease his way back into the lineup considering his injury history since 2019, making it important for Irving to continue performing at a high level in the games he is eligible to play moving forward.

Edited by Parimal