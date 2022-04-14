“Kyrie Irving is a gift from the basketball gods” - Jay Williams willing to insert Kyrie Irving in the best player in the world conversation

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to advance in the NBA playoffs, and ESPN's Jay Williams believes that Irving's recent form has him in the best player conversation.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have played some of their best basketball games together over the past few weeks, which led to them making the play-in tournament and winning their first game against the Cavaliers.

Irving has been playing especially great over the past few weeks to get into the playoffs, and his performance has ESPN's Jay Williams believing Irving to be one of the best players in basketball.

During a segment on getting Up, Jay Williams gave his opinion on the level that Kyrie Irving is currently playing on for the Brooklyn Nets.

"Kyrie Irving is a gift from the Basketball gods. I'm willing to insert him in the conversation for the best player in the game of basketball right now. I know Giannis, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Jokic and all these guys but watching the level that he can play with."

"I know you can factor in too: Is he accountable? Will he be there? Will he be present? But he is truly something different with the basketball that game of basketball I feel like have never seen before."

While being one of the best players in basketball may seem like a bit of a stretch, Irving played one of the best players in basketball during the play-in game.

Irving made the performance look almost effortless by playing a perfect half while scoring that many points. While Kevin Durant was the primary focus of the Brooklyn Nets' offense, Irving was still able to get his points.

If Irving and Durant play at the level, they played at during the play-in game, they could be a tough team to eliminate in the NBA playoffs.

Kyrie Irving needs to be one of the best players in the world to help the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant.

Durant and Irving will look to lift the Brooklyn Nets to a championship.

The Brooklyn Nets win over the Cleveland Cavaliers has the team into the NBA playoffs with a first-round matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Irving has a history with the Boston Celtics, which was the subject of a recent conversation with Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Mark Murphy @Murf56 Jayson Tatum said Kyrie Irving has told him he regrets how he handled certain things re: Boston. Tatum declined to elaborate. Jayson Tatum said Kyrie Irving has told him he regrets how he handled certain things re: Boston. Tatum declined to elaborate.

While Irving and Tatum's Celtics may be on better terms now, both teams are trying to win a championship with their current core, and a loss could drastically shape their future.

Given how well the Boston Celtics have been playing since the NBA All-Star break, Kyrie Irving will need to prove Jay Williams right about being the best player in the world if the Nets will win.

