“I am not around many 50 plus year olds who speak and act like you do” - Kyrie Irving calls out Stephen A. Smith, says he’ll have to explain himself to people of his generation

With Kyrie Irving opting in with the Brooklyn Nets, it led to more criticism of the star, and he's now firing back at Stephen A. Smith.

In recent weeks, NBA stars and the traditional media have been going at one another with increased ferocity. Stars like Draymond Green and Irving's teammate, Kevin Durant, have had no problems criticizing the press.

Irving is now taking shots at Smith. Their issues go back years, with both sides being critical of one another previously.

On Tuesday, Irving took offense to Smith's recent comments about his contract situation. Irving is upset about what Smith said and is unhappy with how Smith acts as an older man.

"@stephenasmith you’re gonna have to explain yourself to people in your generation. I am not around many 50 plus year olds that speak and act like you do, so this is new for me. But I am sure my father and my uncles can meet you on your level better than I can. We know you STEPHEN," Irving tweeted.

Irving and Smith have several connections to the New York/New Jersey area, so they likely both know people who know each other. Irving's father, Drederick Irving, is roughly the same age as Smith and from the same New York City borough.

Smith's criticism of Irving is something Irving believes the previous generation would take exception to hearing.

While Irving claims he and his family know Smith, the analyst does not appear to be backing down.

Stephen A. Smith's side of his recent issues with Kyrie Irving

Stephen A. Smith has taking a shot at Kyrie Irving, and Irving has responded.

As his contract situation was resolved when Irvin, who presented a list of possible destinations to Brooklyn, opted in to his Nets' contract, Smith took his shot.

Irving's decision to opt-in had been criticized because he had little leverage outside of foregoing $30 million. Since Irving was trying to find a way out of Brooklyn only a few days ago, opting in is not a great look.

Still, Irving responded to Smith's criticism. In response, however, Smith had more to say about Irving's behavior.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith twitter.com/kyrieirving/st… A11Even @KyrieIrving @stephenasmith you’re gonna have to explain yourself to people in your generation. I am not around many 50 plus year olds that speak and act like you do, so this is new for me. But I am sure my father and my uncles can meet you on your level better than I can. We know you STEPHEN @stephenasmith you’re gonna have to explain yourself to people in your generation. I am not around many 50 plus year olds that speak and act like you do, so this is new for me. But I am sure my father and my uncles can meet you on your level better than I can. We know you STEPHEN Oh, you’ve got it twisted bro! Big time! @KyrieIrving Oh, you’ve got it twisted bro! Big time! @KyrieIrving twitter.com/kyrieirving/st… https://t.co/pgaMbltEVX

Smith clearly took exception to Irving's comments and wanted to set the record straight. While Irving is unlikely to meet with Smith on camera to discuss the problem, it could happen.

For now, fans will need to wait to see the next response in the ongoing saga.

