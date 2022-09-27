"Whatever greatness looks like for him, he wants it" - Kyrie Irving commends Ben Simmons for his resolve and resiliency as the Nets 'big 3' prepare for a challenging season

Ben Simmons' highly-anticipated return has become one of the more intriguing storylines of the 2022-23 NBA season. The former No. 1 pick hasn't played since the 2021 playoffs. Everyone is curious how he will look for the Brooklyn Nets.

During his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons was a three-time All-Star and one of the game's best defenders. Now alongside a superstar duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, he has the chance to be the final piece of a championship roster.

During the Nets' media day, Irving opened up on sharing the floor for the 26-year-old. He thinks that Simmons can return to the player he once was, and wants to help him through the process.

"His resolve and his resiliencey. He wants it. Whatever greatness looks like for him, he wants it."

"When you're around other people and you're in a great envirnoment where you can be supported when you're going through your ups and your downs, I think that can help ease the journey."

NBA @NBA



Kyrie on Ben Simmons' resolve and resiliency.



For all things app.link.nba.com/e/mediaday2022 "Whatever greatness looks like for him, he wants it."Kyrie on Ben Simmons' resolve and resiliency.For all things #NBAMediaDay "Whatever greatness looks like for him, he wants it."Kyrie on Ben Simmons' resolve and resiliency.For all things #NBAMediaDay: app.link.nba.com/e/mediaday2022 https://t.co/TpvDBsVOEp

Can Ben Simmons be an X-factor for the Brooklyn Nets moving forward?

2022 NBA Summer League: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Despite all the craziness surrounding the Brooklyn Nets this summer, they still find themselves in a position to contend for the NBA title.

Getting through the Eastern Conference will not be easy. But with Durant and Irving leading the charge, they have the star power to compete with anyone.

Looking at Ben Simmons' skill set, he has the opportunity to be a major X-factor for Brooklyn. Shooting has never been his area of expertise, but he doesn't have to do that for the Nets. Instead, he can focus on being an elite-level facilitator and defend the opponent's best player on a nightly basis.

If he is willing to embrace the role, the Nets' newest star could have a 'Draymond Green' type of impact for the Nets. While Durant and Irving provide the offense, Simmons can do all the little things to help get the team over the hump.

Another thing that the All-Star point guard brings to the floor is versatility. At six-foot-ten, he can be used in a variety of situations. Brooklyn could deploy him at center and have one of the best small-ball lineups in the league.

Simmons hasn't played a game since June 2021, so he will be a little rusty. But if he comes back fully-committed, the sky is the limit for the Nets.

Simmons and the Nets kick off their 2022-23 season against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 19.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far