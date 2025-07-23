Kyrie Irving defends Nets' 2022 playoff series sweep by calling out Ime Udoka's move to Celtics: "Knew all our strengths and weaknesses" 

Despite being hailed as one of the most talented teams ever assembled, the 2021–22 Brooklyn Nets shockingly ended their season with a first-round playoff exit. Nearly three years later, Kyrie Irving spoke candidly about the team’s struggles and offered his perspective on Kevin Durant’s take regarding the topic.Durant had joined LeBron James and Steve Nash on the Mind The Game podcast, where he reflected on the failures of that season. One point that stood out was Durant’s mention of former Brooklyn coaches taking jobs with rival teams.Irving doubled down on Durant’s comments, specifically pointing to Ime Udoka. Udoka had served as an assistant coach with the Nets during the 2020–21 season before becoming the head coach of the Boston Celtics the following year.“He's talking about coaches going to the team,” Irving explained. “Ime Udoka literally went to the Boston Celtics after coaching with us. That was crazy, bro.”“You got coaches leaving other teams. And it wasn't anybody's fault. It's just opportunity. But we're in the same division. Can you imagine going against the coach that literally saw all of our strengths and weaknesses, and now we're playing against them? You know what I'm saying? So Boston was ready for us. Imei had them ready, had the Celtics ready, dog.”According to Kyrie Irving, Udoka having knowledge of Brooklyn’s playbook gave Boston a huge edge. Even with a roster filled with stars like Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge and Andre Drummond, the Nets couldn’t overcome the disadvantage.Eventually, the Nets suffered a 3-1 regular-season series loss to the Celtics, followed by a 4-0 blowout in the first round of the playoffs.Kevin Durant explained why the partnership with Kyrie Irving at the Brooklyn Nets didn’t succeedDuring a conversation with LeBron James and Steve Nash, Kevin Durant opened up about the numerous challenges that plagued the Brooklyn Nets during the 2021–22 season. Beyond the multiple changes in the coaching staff and front office, many players also added to the instability.“I have just signed that deal. You had just signed a deal. I feel like we were secure, but everything else around us was going to s**t,” Durant said.“We got players forcing trades… And I feel like your hands were tied a lot, because as a coach, you had to deal with so much. I think we didn’t get the full Steve Nash like I wanted… We’ve got bringing Ben Simmons, he’s back. There was so much bulls**t around us.”Injuries significantly harmed the team’s performance as well. Durant, Kyrie Irving and Aldridge were limited to 55, 29 and 47 games, respectively. Meanwhile, James Harden, who was traded mid-season, appeared in just 44 games before his departure.