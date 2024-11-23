Kyrie Irving delivers heartfelt tribute to "hermano" Luka Doncic after winning "one" for him

Kyrie Irving led the Dallas Mavericks to a 123-120 win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday without Luka Doncic. Irving had 19 points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in an impressive road win in the Emirates NBA Cup. The win improved Dallas’ record to 2-1 in the in-season tournament.

Expand Tweet

Trending

After the game, "Uncle Drew" had this to say about the Mavs’ gritty win without their perennial MVP candidate:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We miss you hermano. Hopefully, at home, you’re happy man. This is definitely one for him and one for all of our guys that are unable to be here and healthy."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Besides Doncic, Dante Exum remains on the injury list as he is recovering from wrist surgery in the offseason. The Slovenian, though, is the most significant name in the report as the Mavericks’ franchise cornerstone.

Without "Luka Legend", the Mavericks dug down on defense to pull off the upset against the Nuggets. Despite Nikola Jokic putting up 33 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, the Mavs limited his teammates in the hard-fought win. No one on the Nuggets had more than 18 points as Dallas’ defense clamped down on the host.

Kyrie Irving’s box score does not tell the whole tale of his impact. He took on the triple-teams that opponents usually reserve for Luka Doncic. Irving couldn’t score as much, but his presence alone made his teammates’ life easier. P.J. Washington, who scored the crucial late baskets, benefited from the double-teaming the Nuggets used on Irving.

Kyrie Irving has to continue carrying Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic

Doncic will be re-evaluated a week after injuring his wrist against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. During that span, Dallas has three more games to play after beating Denver. The Mavs face the Miami Heat on Sunday and the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. The New York Knicks visit them next on Wednesday, still without Luka Doncic.

Kyrie Irving has his work cut out for him. Mostly playing shooting guard with Doncic on the roster, he will have the reins of the offense until the Slovenian returns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback