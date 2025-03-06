Kyrie Irving drops Kobe Bryant quote to mark the start of long road to recovery

Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL on Monday, sending shockwaves through the NBA world. Irving's flashy play has made him one of the more beloved players in the league, besides his veteran presence on the Dallas Mavericks. However, the point guard reassured fans that he is ready for what is sure to be a long recovery process.

Ad

In a season where he marked his ninth All-Star appearance, Irving averaged 24.7 points in 50 games. Having debuted in 2011, he helped LeBron James secure his third NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers before stints in Boston and Brooklyn and then being traded to Dallas.

Kyrie Irving took to Twitter to send a clear message to his many fans around the league: he isn't going to let this injury take him out of the league. He quoted the late Kobe Bryant to let fans know he appreciates his journey in the NBA despite his latest setback.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Bryant is one of Irving's idols, as he is for many players in the NBA today, for his hard work and dedication throughout his career with the Lakers. Now, the Mavs star will look to take lessons from the late icon's own ACL story at the end of the 2012-2013 season.

How do the Mavericks move forward after losing Kyrie Irving?

Kyrie Irving's injury comes at about the worst time for the Mavericks, who traded away franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis before the trade deadline. Davis and Irving were expected to lead the team into contention this season, but with both likely out for the year, the Mavericks are in a tricky spot.

Ad

On the one hand, Dallas can try to do something similar to what the San Antonio Spurs did the season before they won the draft lottery and picked Tim Duncan. To give their full roster enough time to heal fully and come into next season ready to go, the team could shut down Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Derek Lively for the year instead of them recovering from injury too fast.

Alternatively, Dallas could work to get Davis back on the court and try to compete in the Western Conference playoffs, where they have been deemed a dangerous team because of their front line. A good performance in the postseason could convince a superstar like Kevin Durant to ask to be traded there in the offseason, giving the Mavericks a chance to contend next season while Irving recovers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.