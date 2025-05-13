Kyrie Irving drops his reaction to Mavericks landing No. 1 pick creating potential trio with Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis

On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks landed the top pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, putting the team in position to draft Duke star Cooper Flagg come Jun. 25. While Dallas had just a 1.8% chance of getting the top pick, fate was on their side.

In response, Kyrie Irving took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his thoughts on Flagg joining him and Anthony Davis in Dallas.

Irving, as a fellow Duke alum himself, seemed particularly excited about the possibility of Flagg joining him on the Mavericks.

"1.8%"

Of course, after tearing his ACL in the playoffs, Kyrie Irving will wind up missing the start of the 2025-26 season, with the latest ESPN reports indicating that the team is hoping for a January return.

By that time, the belief is that Irving and the Mavericks will also finalize a contract extension given that the nine-time All-Star is heading into the final year of his contract, a player option that will see him earn $43.9 million, if he decides to opt in.

Considering the team parted ways with Luka Doncic this season, the inevitable addition of Flagg is one that couldn't come at a better time for Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison's live reaction to NBA Draft Lottery caught on camera

Heading into the NBA Draft Lottery, Dallas had just a 1.8% chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick.

The team finished the regular season tied with the Chicago Bulls for draft lottery odds, with both teams having just a 1.7% chance at landing Flagg. Dallas, however, then went on to win the coin flip to determine which team would wind up with a 1.8% chance of landing the top pick.

Despite the longshot odds, the ping-pong balls bounced Dallas' way, with the team winding up in the top four alongside the Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs, and Charlotte Hornets.

After it was announced that Charlotte and Philly would make picks four and three, NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum revealed that San Antonio would be making the second pick, leaving Dallas with the top pick.

Immediately, GM Nico Harrison and the rest of the Mavericks brass were seen breaking out in celebration in a war room video shared on social media.

Following a rollercoaster ride of a season that saw the team part ways with Luka Doncic, Harrison was public enemy No. 1 in Dallas, with fans calling for his resignation before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Now, with an elite young prospect in Flagg set to join the team, Mavs fans have a reason to celebrate.

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

