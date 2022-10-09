“We want to erase everything that was said about our team…We want to turn them into our strengths” – Kyrie Irving is focused on converting their weakness into strength waving off all criticism against the Nets

After absorbing most of the flak for his team's failures, Kyrie Irving is determined to change the narrative surrounding the Brooklyn Nets. Irving and Durant are one of most deadly offensive duos in the NBA but have only one playoff win to show so far.

In a report from the New York Daily News, the mercurial point guard said:

“We want to erase everything that was said about our team the last few years in terms of our weaknesses. We want to turn them into our strengths.”

Irving’s remarks echoed concerns highlighted by Durant a few weeks ago. During Nets' media day, KD said:

“I feel like we don’t have any respect out there on the court, and that’s what I want for us: respect amongst the NBA community as a team on how we play on both ends of the floor, from the GM all the way down to the equipment manager.

“I want that respect, and I think you do that by how you work every single day, and we skipped some steps in how we worked throughout that year last year because of the circumstances.”

Nets fans couldn’t be too excited about his latest sound byte. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and the retooled roster will have to show that they’re more than empty talk.

The Brooklyn Nets, for the past three years, have had some of the most talented players in the NBA. At one point, they had three of the most gifted scorers in league history in James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Their only win in the postseason was against the depleted Boston Celtics, who avenged their loss by sweeping Brooklyn last season.

As talented as they are, they have not earned the respect of their opponents yet. Irving’s teammates were reportedly frustrated with him last season because of his availability. James Harden eventually forced his way out due to the uncertainties surrounding the organization.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will have to earn the respect of opposing teams and the NBA

The drama around the Brooklyn Nets that started last season with Kyrie Irving unable to join training camp continued this offseason. Irving seriously considered opting out of his contract to leave Brooklyn but eventually decided to stay.

Kevin Durant demanded a trade and reportedly asked the team for a change in management. Nets owner Joe Tsai backed the front office and coaching staff and refused to trade Durant. Both parties have since agreed to move forward as KD’s mega extension will only just kick in next season.

The Brooklyn Nets' first regular-season game is against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 20.

