"Kyrie Irving hates these guys... He feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad" - Anonymous source reports the consonance between Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant's feeling about Nets management

In a postgame press conference after getting swept in the 2022 playoffs, Kyrie Irving notably stated the following:

"I'm just using that (the hate) as fuel for the summer coming into the (next) season, starting from October, just getting a good start as a team and you know, hopefully, we don't run into any barriers." (via) Bleacher Report

The offseason has dragged on long enough for everyone to conclude that the Brooklyn Nets have, in fact, run into plenty of barriers.

The latest on the saga comes from Shams Charania of The Athletic. He reported that Kevin Durant had offered Joe Tsai, the owner of the Brooklyn Nets, a very sour proposition.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story: In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0…

On the same day, Joe Tsai himself foregrounded the context in a Tweet.

Joe Tsai @joetsai1999 Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.

Although implicit, the intent of Joe Tsai's comments points towards Durant's departure. Where Durant will go is still in the air.

However, as reported by Mark W. Sanchez and Josh Kosman of the New York Post, an anonymous source states that Durant and Irving have reached similar conclusions. Kyrie Irving vehemently disapproves of the Nets management.

“Kyrie Irving hates these guys,” the source said. “He feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad. KD came to the same conclusion" (via) New York Post

The anonymous source further added fuel to the fire, claiming:

“Joe (Tsai) has tried to make too many decisions himself” (via) New York Post

Kyrie Irving's trade case

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

The Nets were earlier prescribed a comprehensive list of teams that Kyrie Irving would like to get traded to. However, few had the cap space or, more importantly, the interest in acquiring Irving on their roster.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help. ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help.

However, this was before Irving opted into his $36 million player option. Better sense has since prevailed, and Irving has opted into the final year of his contract.

Irving could very well be traded seeing as Durant has no interest in sticking around. Besides the Lakers, the current market for the 7x All-Star seems absent.

The reluctance of the Lakers front-office to give up certain picks has long stymied their trade options. John Wall could've been exchanged for Westbrook had they given up the picks. It should perhaps be noted that Irving, James and Anthony Davis make the Lakers immediate favorites.

KD and Kyrie's playing future rests in the hands of the Nets front office, who will not budge unless they get a sufficient return. The Lakers might benefit from being less conservative about their picks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar