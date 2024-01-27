Kyrie Irving Injury Update: Will All-Star guard return for key match-up vs Kings? (Jan. 27)

Kyrie Irving's status for the Dallas Mavericks' Saturday night game against the Sacramento Kings remains up in the air. Irving is one of four Mavericks who are listed as day-to-day ahead of their game against the Kings as reported by ESPN.

Irving suffered a thumb injury earlier this week that forced him to sit out the Mavs' game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Dwight Powell (eye) and Maxi Kleber (toe) were also ruled out for the Atlanta Hawks game and are questionable versus the Kings.

Against Atlanta, Derrick Jones Jr. sprained his left wrist and left the match. He is now day-to-day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Kyrie Irving?

Kyrie Irving sprained his right thumb on Monday night when the Dallas Mavericks took on the Boston Celtics. According to Irving, he may have hurt his finger during the first quarter when he tried to steal the ball from Jayson Tatum.

Irving played through the pain and finished with 23 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in a losing effort at home. However, upon exiting the American Airlines Center, Irving was seen wearing a hand brace.

For two straight games against the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks, Irving was initially listed as questionable but was eventually ruled out.

When will Kyrie Irving return?

Based on the trend this week, Kyrie Irving is expected to sit out the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks. However, his timetable for a return is unknown.

Luka Doncic 'is the game plan' vs. Atlanta Hawks

Even with his superstar teammate out, Luka Doncic soared higher than the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Doncic finished with 73 points, tying Wilt Chamberlain and David Thompson for the fourth-most points scored in a single game by a single player, to lead the Mavericks past the Hawks, 148-143.

Coach Jason Kidd somehow said in jest after the game:

"He is the game plan.”

With Irving potentially sitting out again, Doncic could take the load offensively for the Mavericks as they face the Kings.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!