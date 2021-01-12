Kyrie Irving being investigated by the league after video emerged showing him at a birthday party | NBA News

Kyrie Irving is never far from the headlines. In preseason, the point guard broke the rules of his contract by refusing to talk to the media and now the Brooklyn Nets star has again brought the attention of the NBA upon himself.

In the most recent NBA News, it has been reported that Irving is being investigated by the league's officials. Nets fans may have to wait even longer before they see him return to the side having missed the last three games.

NBA News: Leaked video draws attention to drama-magnet Kyrie Irving

Atlanta Hawks v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have faltered recently losing two on the spin and falling to a record of 5-6. Expected to be one of the top seeds in the East behind superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the franchise have had an uneasy start to 2021 and circumstances don't appear to be improving any time soon.

In the latest NBA News, ahead of Brooklyn's fixture tonight against the Denver Nuggets, it has been announced that Kyrie Irving is ruled out due to personal reasons. On top of this, it is suggested the point guard will not play this week while the league examines leaked videos that have emerged showing Irving at his sister's birthday party without a mask on.

Irving has missed four consecutive games for personal reasons, been ruled out tonight vs. Denver and sources expect him to continue to be sidelined at least through Wednesday (Knicks) and Saturday (Orlando) games. https://t.co/cPemTB0eHi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 12, 2021

Kyrie Irving has been absent from the Brooklyn Nets side for the past three games due to personal reasons, the details of which have yet come to light. Now that videos have surfaced of the player at a large gathering, this has brought into question the reasoning for his absence in NBA News and has triggered officials to look into Irving's actions.

If the videos are found to be recent, we can expect that Kyrie Irving will face a similar fine to that which was given to James Harden in preseason and forced to go into quarantine. For the Brooklyn Nets, this means losing their guard for the remainder of this week, whether that is as a result of personal reasons or health and safety protocols.

Nobody has more PTO than Kyrie Irving! https://t.co/DZ0FSldHXy — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) January 12, 2021

Coach Steve Nash has said that communication is still ongoing between himself, the franchise and Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets coach was reluctant to share the details of said talks. Nevertheless, the Nets will be eager to get their superstar back on the floor alongside Kevin Durant, who himself has returned from quarantine.

Prior to his absence, Kyrie Irving was averaging 27.1 points and 6.1 assists for the Brooklyn Nets.