"The domino that needs to fall first in Brooklyn is finding a trade partner for Kevin Durant" - LA Lakers insider believes that Kyrie Irving's move to the Lakers is not a possibility until KD gets his move 

Kyrie Irving's departure from the Brooklyn Nets is gaining more and more momentum after Kevin Durant submitted a trade request. One team that has been linked with a move for Irving is the LA Lakers.

On ESPN's basketball show NBA Today, Lakers insider for ESPN Dave McMenamin spoke about how the Durant situation needs to be resolved. He said the Lakers can actively pursue Irving only once that is done. McMenamin said:

"Checking in with Lakers sources, they believe that the domino that needs to fall first in Brooklyn is finding a trade partner for Kevin Durant. Until that occurs, the Kyrie Irving conversation will be put on the back burner.

"What can the Lakers offer? Russell Westbrook, 2027 first-round pick, and potentially the 2029 first-round pick, the other piece they have available is Talen Horton-Tucker."

Dave McMenamin also spoke about how the Nets could be interested in a young player like Talen Horton-Tucker if they art to head into a rebuild. He also mentioned the possibility of Joe Harris being on the move as well. McMenamin continued:

"If you're a Brooklyn team going into a rebuild, that (THT) can have some value and perhaps it could lead to a bigger type of deal where the Lakers not only get a guy like Kyrie Irving but what about Joe Harris."

What would Kyrie Irving bring to the LA Lakers?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

Kyrie Irving's potential move to the LA Lakers looked bleak from the off-set. But as the days have gone by, there is a very good possibility that the Lakers could get their man this summer. The Lakers have been linked due to Irving and LeBron James' prior relationship.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Kyrie Irving has his 32nd half with 20+ points as a member of the Nets.



Only Vince Carter (71) and Brook Lopez (33) have more 20-point halves on the Nets over the last 25 seasons. Kyrie Irving has his 32nd half with 20+ points as a member of the Nets.Only Vince Carter (71) and Brook Lopez (33) have more 20-point halves on the Nets over the last 25 seasons. https://t.co/hCoDH4mwGZ

Having exercised his player-option, the Lakers would have to trade for Irving. The Lakers can offer Russell Westbrook in return for Irving. However, there has been no indication that the Nets would entertain this trade.

If the Lakers manage to bag Kyrie this summer, they will have the newest big three in the league with Irving, James and Davis. All three are incredible offensive players while the first two have their defensive deficiencies. However, the Lakers will need to be wary of the fact that Irving and Davis tend to miss a lot of time for various reasons.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Kyrie Irving was 9-9 from the field in the 1st half, his 2nd most makes without a miss in any half of his career.



He was 10-10 in the 1st half vs the Bulls on Jan. 31, 2020. Kyrie Irving was 9-9 from the field in the 1st half, his 2nd most makes without a miss in any half of his career.He was 10-10 in the 1st half vs the Bulls on Jan. 31, 2020. https://t.co/yHUcyivepI

The Lakers will have one of the best scorers in the league in Kyrie Irving, who also happens to be one of the best marksmen in the league. Having played with LeBron James before, compatibility wouldn't be an issue. King James can orchesterate the offense while Irving can be fully focused on scoring.

The LA Lakers will have one of the best offenses in the league if this comes to fruition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far