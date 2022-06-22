"First off, Kyrie would not play for the New York Knicks" - Former Chicago Bulls star dismisses the notion that Kyrie Irving will play for any team apart from Nets next season

Kyrie Irving’s name has been making the rounds among trade rumors. Reports have suggested that he and the Brooklyn Nets have reached an impasse about his contract situation. The way the previous season concluded for the Nets; roster building is the first leaf that the organization will understandably look to turn.

Former Chicago Bulls star Jay Williams dismissed those reports, while on the “Keyshawn, JWill & Max” show. June 29 is the deadline for Irving to exercise his $36.9 million player option.

But in one of the most anticipated free-agency situations, Kyrie Irving has reportedly generated interest from the LA Lakers, New York Knicks and LA Clippers.

However, Williams called these reports empty rumors, as he said:

“There’s zero chance that Kyrie Irving plays for another team next year – other than the Brooklyn Nets. Zero.

“All this is fabricated; all this is made up. To me this is negotiation tactics, this is trying to squeeze and get a little bit more money.”

Kyrie Irving played just 29 regular season games last season, averaging 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists. The postseason ending in a disappointing sweep for the Nets was unexpected, but having a teammate like Kevin Durant should be enough to retain Irving.

The superstar pair are yet to achieve the goal they set out to accomplish when they first teamed up, which makes Irving leaving improbable.

StatMuse @statmuse Kyrie Irving Nets career:



103 — Games played

123 — Games missed Kyrie Irving Nets career:103 — Games played123 — Games missed https://t.co/KhbUE5SVd2

Despite the suggested interest, Williams pointed out Irving’s disinterest towards joining any other team when he left the Boston Celtics. Williams said:

“First off, Kyrie would not play for the New York Knicks. Kyrie had a chance to play for the New York Knicks earlier.”

Whatever happens, the Kyrie conundrum is likely to go on for a while, considering a player of his level demands that type of attention. However, teams will think twice before signing Kyrie Irving, given his absence for the Nets.

Kyrie Irving leaving the Nets seems unlikely because of sacrifices made by Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has had to deal with numerous problems this season, having picked up a knee injury and issues with the roster’s superstar composition. James Harden did not expect to win the championship alongside an injured Durant and part-time Kyrie Irving, which led to Harden's departure.

To top that up, the Brooklyn Nets were swept 4-0 in the first round against the Boston Celtics, despite having experienced and talented veterans. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were turned into non-factors, which surely won’t sit well with them, considering how competitive they are.

Chris Milholen @CMilholenSB



He made it clear on his intentions to remain with the Nets after sweep to Celtics.



June 29 to decline player option ($36.9 million).



Eligible: 4-year, $190 million contract (puts him on par with Kevin Durant). Also 5-year, $245 million max contract. Notes on Kyrie IrvingHe made it clear on his intentions to remain with the Nets after sweep to Celtics.June 29 to decline player option ($36.9 million).Eligible: 4-year, $190 million contract (puts him on par with Kevin Durant). Also 5-year, $245 million max contract. Notes on Kyrie Irving 👇 He made it clear on his intentions to remain with the Nets after sweep to Celtics.June 29 to decline player option ($36.9 million).Eligible: 4-year, $190 million contract (puts him on par with Kevin Durant). Also 5-year, $245 million max contract. https://t.co/kligM2ni7v

Amidst this, Williams feels Irving would not want to leave Durant’s side, as he said:

“The amount of disservice it would do to Kevin Durant – Kyrie’s brother, who they came over together as a packaged deal. What it would do to that relationship, more so than anything – will be out of this world.”

Irving and Durant share a special relationship, and have often come to each other’s defense with all that has gone on with the franchise. It will be interesting to see if they suit up together next season to try to redeem themselves and the organization.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far