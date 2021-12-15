Kyrie Irving trade rumours: Dallas Mavericks among the number of teams to reach out to the Brooklyn Nets, Kristaps Porzingis brought up in trade talks

Kyrie Irving has become quite the talk around the league after suggestions that he would make his return in the current season. Although it is still unclear and highly speculative, many teams have been involved in trade talks to get Kyrie Irving’s signature. Only a player of his caliber could be in high demand, despite not playing a single game in the current season.

“And in those trade talks, sources say Kristaps Porzingis was brought up.

It's unknown if talks between Brooklyn and Dallas advanced past a preliminary stage.”



(via Report: Dallas Mavericks were among the teams to reach out to the Nets about a Kyrie Irving Trade;

Ian Begley, a reporter who covers the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and the NBA in general, reported that the Dallas Mavericks were among the teams who were interested in signing Kyrie Irving. Begley went on to say –

“And in those trade talks, sources say Kristaps Porzingis was brought up. It's unknown if talks between Brooklyn and Dallas advanced past a preliminary stage.”

After bringing the “Big Three” of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden together in the 2020-21 season, the Brooklyn Nets did not get the success they hoped for. All three superstars missed a chunk of games in the previous season, including the playoffs. Kyrie Irving picked up an ankle injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Bucks, missing the last three decisive games. The star-studded Brooklyn Nets were forced to a Game 7 and lost in overtime, falling short of the 2021 NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving has caused problems for the Brooklyn Nets

Before the start of the current season, Kyrie Irving opted out of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Due to New York state laws, he was not allowed to play any home games. The Brooklyn Nets’ owners then decided not to let him play on the road as well, until he gets his vaccine. Ever since, it’s been a challenge for the Brooklyn Nets, missing out on a star whose purpose was to help them dominate.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 1st in the Eastern Conference standings with a 19-8 record. Kevin Durant and James Harden have done most of the heavy-lifting, averaging 36.5 and 36.2 minutes played respectively. Kevin Durant spent as high as 45 minutes on the floor in a loss against the Phoenix Suns.

The Brooklyn Nets adding Kristaps Porzingis would immediately make them an all-around team and help fill some gaps. The Nets have not been able to grab many offensive rebounds in the current season, ranking 28th in the league. Porzingis’ size can help with that and provide a lot of second-chance points for the Nets. In the current season for the Mavericks, Porzingis is averaging 19.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



More NBA from me: Just spoke to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban who says his team, contrary to reports, has had no trade discussions with the Nets about Kyrie Irving.More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com Just spoke to Mavericks owner Mark Cuban who says his team, contrary to reports, has had no trade discussions with the Nets about Kyrie Irving.More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com

Kyrie Irving is currently on a $35 million contract, which is not far away from Kristaps’ $31 million contract. Another question that needs to be delved into is how Kyrie Irving fits in alongside Luka Doncic, considering both of them like to play with the ball in their hands. Mark Cuban has often made it clear that Luka Doncic is in his long-term plans, which means he would be a priority. Subsequently, Mark Cuban dismissed any interest in Kyrie Irving. In a conversation with Marc Stein, who provides inside coverage of the NBA, Mark Cuban said there have been no discussions with the Brooklyn Nets about Kyrie Irving.

