Kyrie Irving makes feelings clear on Luka Doncic's importance despite unexpected split - "We're loyal to each other's families"

Kyrie Irving was asked about the importance and impact of Luka Doncic which is now missed after the latter's blockbuster trade to the LA Lakers. Speaking to the reporters after a humdinger OT contest against the Sacramento Kings, Irving, who had 30 points in the loss, revealed he was constantly in touch with the guard.

Irving also said the nature of business in the NBA was such, but what kept them all together was the friendship and respect.

"We texted back and forth. I just let him know [that] regardless of how this NBA business shakes out, this is always bigger than that… We're loyal to each other's families. We had a lot of sacred conversations that went beyond the court."

Irving and Doncic spent time since the former's trade to the Mavericks in February 2023. The following season, the duo led Dallas to the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

"Miss my Hermano": Kyrie Irving made feelings clear on Luka Doncic's trade

Addressing the media for the first time after the shocker trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers, Kyrie Irving had an emotional message for his former teammate.

"Just really shocked and you just don’t imagine you’re going to get ready to go to sleep and then you find out news like that. It’s still a grieving process right now. I miss my hermano."

He further added that he was unsure about how the coping process would go about without the "little Slovenian President."

"Trying to figure out how I'm going to deal with all this. I'll put my best foot forward as one of the leaders of this team. This is a weird case in NBA history to be a part of, but it's also the nature of our business. It is a ruthless business, so you got to be ready to pick up the pieces and still run toward a championship."

The Mavericks are in dire need of support with their centers, including the recently acquired Anthony Davis went down with an adductor injury. Much now depends on Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson to keep Dallas in contention.

