Kyrie Irving makes opponent spin like a top; LaMelo Ball with 360-degree 3-pointer - 13 March | NBA Highlights

A special night awaited fans with LaMelo Ball and Kyrie Irving leading the NBA highlights on Saturday night. There were eight games on the schedule with no postponements and plenty of spectacular plays from the league's best.
Ball had a terrific performance in leading his squad to a 114-104 victory while Kyrie Irving embarrassed his opponent in getting a jumper off.
There were highlights galore for all the fans to enjoy on Saturday. Join us as we go through the best NBA highlights!
NBA Highlights: Luka Doncic with a magical shot; LaMelo Ball with a spin move three
Luka Doncic made an unbelievable shot prior to the game. This one makes our NBA highlights package even if it didn't happen during the Dallas Mavericks-Denver Nuggets match.
Highly regarded rookie LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets hit a 3-pointer from the corner after doing a 360-degree spin against his Toronto Raptors opponent. This is probably one of the best NBA highlights of the season and not just for Saturday.
NBA Highlights: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Russell Westbrook became part of history; Carmelo Anthony passed Hakeem the Dream
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Russell Westbrook joined an elite group when they each posted a triple-double while going up against each other in the Milwaukee Bucks-Washington Wizards game. What a historic performance by the duo!
In the Minnesota Timberwolves versus Portland Trail Blazers game, future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony passed Hakeem Olajuwon for 11th place in career scoring. Congrats, Melo!
NBA Highlights: Nassir Little with big play; Donte DiVincenzo fakes his defender
The Portland Trail Blazers' Nassir Little had a huge dunk off a drive against two Minnesota Timberwolves players. This play was definitely worth making it to our NBA highlights of the day.
The Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo made a spectacular play by giving his Washington Wizards opponent the ball fake and finishing the highlight reel with a nifty sidestep and a layup. DiVincenzo showing us shades of Manu Ginobili's euro step.
NBA Highlights: James Harden with dribbling wizardry and alley-oop; Kyrie Irving makes opponent spin
A master with the ball, Brooklyn Nets guard and former MVP James Harden showed off his handles and his playmaking ability with an alley-oop to DeAndre Jordan in their matchup with the Detroit Pistons.
Kyrie Irving showed off his own crazy dribbling skills as well by making his defender do a 360-degree spin.
NBA Highlights: Julius Randle and RJ Barrett with career-highs; Devin Booker with the chasedown block
The New York Knicks' Julius Randle and RJ Barrett had one for the books on Saturday versus the OKC Thunder when the duo had career-bests in assists and scoring, respectively. Randle had a triple-double highlighted by a career-high 12 assists to go along with 26 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, sophomore forward Barrett scored a career-high 32 points in the Knicks' 119-97 win.
In the Indiana Pacers-Phoenix Suns game, Devin Booker turned the ball over but he made up for it with this incredible block!
NBA Highlights: Facundo Campazzo with the nutmeg; Anthony Edwards skies high for the slam
The Denver Nuggets' Facundo Campazzo had one of the best assists of the night with this pass between the legs of Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. The rookie guard has been impressive and this play shows just how good he is as a floor general.
Going back to the Blazers-Timberwolves match, rookie swingman Anthony Edwards displayed his hops for the world to see on this drive and slam on his way to the bucket.
