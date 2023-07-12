Kyrie Irving makes statement on Twitter after joining ANTA as their Chief Creative Officer- "This is truly a full circle moment"

Kyrie Irving issued a heartfelt statement after partnering with ANTA as their Chief Creative Officer on Tuesday. Irving signed a five-year deal with the Chinese shoe manufacturing company. As the Chief Creative Officer, he will get to sign and recruit players and other collaborators, helping ANTA's market grow in the United States.

Irving called it a "full circle moment" when reflecting on this new collaboration with ANTA, saying:

"Everybody comes into your life for a Reason Some people come into your life for a few Seasons But only a few will stick by you for a lifetime. I AM Proud to announce that I am Partnering with Anta as Chief Creative Officer.

"It’s an honor to welcome them into my A11Even TRIBE as they have welcomed me into the Anta FAMILY. As Chief Creative Officer, I will push our teams domestically and internationally to unite like minded Trailblazers who have the vision to create and build their craft to transcend the footwear/Apparel industry for generations to come.

"This is truly a full circle moment that I will not take for granted nor under appreciate given the many obstacles it took to get here. This Partnership is for all of those who want to change the world. Join me on the journey. This is #Biggerthanashoedeal"

It is a unique opportunity for an athlete to partner with his shoe endorsers as one of their executives to expand their brand. Kyrie Irving and his camp patiently waited for this deal to come to fruition. He had been without a shoe deal since November after Nike suspended his contract after the infamous anitsemitism row.

Kyrie Irving has clearly won the offseason

Kyrie Irving has racked up another win after signing a deal with ANTA, making him their Cheif Creative Officer. Irving's first win came when he signed a three-year $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks. Irving's market was slim, and he may have had to settle for less in free agency.

Considering his dipping market value due to off-court controversies, Irving signing a nearly $40 million-a-year deal was unexpected. However, he bagged that contract and a lucrative shoe deal with ANTA.

Irving joins Klay Thompson, Alex Caruso, Gordon Hayward, Kevon Looney, Terance Mann and James Wiseman as the newest ANTA athlete in the NBA. Irving is ANTA's most high-profile signing since Klay Thompson (2017).

His presence is expected to generate significant revenue for ANTA in the US due to his fan following and respectful standing among player circles. Kyrie Irving has had several players wear his Nike shoes in the past.

