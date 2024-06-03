Kyrie Irving is in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2017. The last time “Uncle Drew” reached the championship round, the point guard was still LeBron James’ sidekick with the Cleveland Cavaliers. This time, he will be Luka Doncic’s tag team partner as they try to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy against the Boston Celtics.

Irving is back on a stage where he usually shines. It was he who scored the iconic 3-pointer that completed the Cavaliers’ comeback from a 3-1 deficit to win the 2016 championship against the Warriors. Dallas will be hoping he has more of the same magic when the Mavericks take on one of Irving’s former teams in the 2024 NBA Finals.

A fractured kneecap cut shot Kyrie Irving’s 2015 NBA Finals appearance

Kyrie Irving was smack in the middle of a championship round that would define the NBA from 2015 to 2018. A fractured kneecap, however, robbed basketball fans of an even more entertaining series between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Irving saw action in Game 1 but couldn’t return as he had to undergo a season-ending surgery that took four months to recover from.

The Cavs, who were already without Kevin Love, competed behind LeBron James. They somehow managed to win two games before bowing out in six games. In his Game 1 appearance, Irving had 23 points on 10-for-23 shooting to go with seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks.

Irving had an incredible championship run in 2016

LeBron James was named NBA Finals MVP in 2016 and deservedly so. But one could make an argument the Cavaliers would not have won that series without the mercurial point guard. Kyrie Irving was every bit as responsible as “King James” for delivering Cleveland’s only championship in the NBA.

“Uncle Drew” averaged 27.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals in the classic seven-game series. After struggling in Games 1 and 2, Irving elevated his level of play to give James a much-needed reliable partner. It was at the height of pressure that the mercurial showed up for his team.

The Cavaliers were in the Bay Area in Game 5 and on the brink of going on vacation. Irving delivered a 41-point masterpiece to help extend the series. In Game 7, his go-ahead 3-pointer over Steph Curry is perhaps the most iconic shot in Cleveland basketball.

Kyrie Irving had a solid 2017 NBA Finals but the Dubs were nearly untouchable

After collapsing in 2016 to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Golden State Warriors reloaded in a big way. They acquired former MVP Kevin Durant to form perhaps the most devastating offensive force in NBA history with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Kyrie Irving had another spectacular championship round. He averaged 29.4 points, 4.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in five games. Irving and James desperately tried to make it back-to-back titles at Golden State’s expense but Durant’s presence made it almost impossible to beat the Dubs. The Warriors handed the Cavs a gentleman’s sweep in 2017.

Overall, Irving has a 5-8 record in 13 championship games and put up 27.7 points, 4.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds during that stretch.