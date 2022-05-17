"I just felt like I didn't really know who I was. I didn't know what my future was gonna be" - Former NBA champion reflects on his mindset right after winning a championship

Kyrie Irving is one of the top point guards today, but becoming an NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers altered the way he saw basketball and life.

Before LeBron James' return to Cleveland, Kyrie Irving's career trajectory was not the direction many expected for the former number one overall pick.

With the pairing of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, along with the addition of several other stars, the Cleveland Cavaliers became contenders overnight. Eventually, they won the first NBA championship in the team's history.

Becoming a champion was not all positive for Irving, as the superstar point guard had his world changed by the experience of winning his first.

During a recent episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Irving reflected on his mindset after winning the championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers, stating:

"I'll say it was 2017, leading into 2018. It is really around that time. So it was like climbing up one of the tallest mountains in the world, winning the championship.

"When I got up there and you realize that all the accolades and all the achievements, yeah, it feels good. It feels great to add that to the career, but I felt empty."

The feeling of emptiness that Kyrie Irving felt eventually led the NBA champion on a journey of self-discovery to find out more about himself and his family. Irving said:

"So feeling on top of that mountain, man, after a while I just felt like I didn't really know who I was. I didn't know what my future was gonna be. When that happens, I didn't really know where to really turn, so I started digging deep into my family lineage and that's where it led me, South Dakota."

Kyrie Irving learned more about himself after winning the championship, which led him on a journey that he is continuing today.

NBA champion Kyrie Irving's journey of self-discovery led him on a course that is still affecting his career today

Former NBA champion Kyrie Irving is still dealing with his journey of self-discovery.

Kyrie Irving has become one of the most controversial players in the NBA during his career since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Brooklyn Nets guard's journey of self-discovery that began after winning his first title could cost him more than just missing games.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: Kyrie Irving has long had one of Nike’s most popular and profitable signature shoes, but uncertainties surrounding his NBA future leave Nike unlikely to extend him to a similar signature deal beyond next season: es.pn/3ws7K2V ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: Kyrie Irving has long had one of Nike’s most popular and profitable signature shoes, but uncertainties surrounding his NBA future leave Nike unlikely to extend him to a similar signature deal beyond next season: es.pn/3ws7K2V

Irving made headlines all season long for his anti-vaccination stance, which ultimately contributed to James Harden's departure. The Nets were then swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

Irving's current status with the Brooklyn Nets is likely to see more fallout over the next few months. Hopefully, Irving's change in mindset since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers will lead him to satisfaction without his current benefits.

