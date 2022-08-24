"Kyrie Irving is one of the best 10 or 12 players on any list in the league" - Former MIP winner highlights Kyrie Irving's value as a player despite recent antics

Jalen Rose believes that the Brooklyn Nets should do everything they can to keep Kyrie Irving next season. The seven-time All-Star has been a target for the LA Lakers since the start of the offseason.

However, Shams Charania reported that the franchise had informed interested teams that Irving was not up for a trade.

The Nets-Kevin Durant saga came to an end as both parties finally came to an agreement after nearly two months of drama. With him back, the team will most definitely try and keep Kyrie Irving as the duo can together wreak havoc on defenses across the league.

Speaking about the same on "The Jalen & Jacoby Show," Rose said:

"Kyrie Irving is one of the best 10 or 12 players on any list in the league. What has happened sometimes, it happens in particular in the NBA and NFL, not so much in baseball, because you have salary cap.

"What ends up happening is Russell Westbrook, for example, becomes his contract, he doesn't become like a tangible basketball player when people breakdown his game."

Kyrie Irving is not a dependable player for the Nets. He has missed a lot of games due to various reasons. Despite all of that, there has never been a shadow of doubt about his abilities.

The 2016 NBA champion is one of the best point guards in the league. Last season, in just 29 appearances he averaged 27.4 points per game and scored over 50 points twice in a matter of a week. If the Nets were to trade Kyrie Irving, it would be difficult for them to replace him and his production.

Speaking about his brilliance, Rose said:

"And what has happened with Kyrie since he missed some games over the past couple of years and then he didn’t get vaccinated. People ignore the fact that he only averaged 28-5- 5 last year and was 50-40-90 and had a 60 point game, for real, for real and so I'm not just moving him either."

Should Kyrie Irving stay with the Brooklyn Nets next season?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kyrie Irving has a lot to prove next season. The seven-time All-Star was eligible for a max extension this summer. But the franchise decided against giving him a deal, citing his availability issues. The mercurial star has played only 103 games for the team in the last three seasons.

Going into the 2022-23 campaign, the Nets will want to see Kyrie Irving play a lot more games. He has been locked in and putting in work during the offseason. If that transcends into the regular season, the Nets are going to be a side to watch out for.

There has been interest from the LA Lakers as LeBron James wants to reunite with Irving. However, the point guard seems to be siding towards staying in Brooklyn and proving his brilliance. Irving opted into the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season.

He has expressed that he would love to stay long-term with the Nets. By putting up some big performances, Irving could possibly lure the Nets into giving him a max extension even before free agency hits. The team is stacked from top to bottom and if he performs at a high level, the Nets could be favorites to win it all.

