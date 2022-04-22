“Kyrie Irving is the one that sat up there and said ‘for the record, we don’t really need a coach’” - Stephen A. Smith says he’s holding Kyrie Irving responsible for the Nets’ struggles in the playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets have struggled in their first two games of the 2022 NBA playoffs, with TV personality Stephen A. Smith holding Kyrie Irving responsible.

Last night, the Nets blew a 17-point lead to lose their second game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Nets superstars Irving and Kevin Durant looked shell-shocked in both outings, struggling to make a defining impact.

Many expected a close series, but with the Celtics jumping out to a 2-0 series lead, fans are starting to lose hope with the Nets making it out of the first round.

As with every team enduring a losing spell, the blame has started to go around and Stephen A. believes it is all Kyrie's fault. In the latest episode of ESPN's First Take, the sports analyst said:

"The person I'm holding most responsible for all of these is Kyrie Irving. When you wanna look at Kevin Durant and say, "he looked exhausted." Let's say, for example, he may not have looked rattled, and instead somebody might say he looked exhausted."

"Well, why he look exhausted? Could it be because he's had to carry this load all season long by his own damn self? Could that be possible?"

"I'm holding no one more accountable than Kyrie Irving. And then Kyrie Irving is the one that sat up there and said, 'for the record, we don't really need a coach.'"

"Why is an inexperienced head coach your head coach for a championship contender? Because Kyrie pushed for it, and KD signed off on it."

The Nets will have their opportunity to get back into the tie on Saturday night as they host the Celtics at TD Garden. Whatever happens, the Nets need to figure out a way to not lose any games at home because that will almost guarantee their exit from the playoffs.

Can Kyrie Irving lead the Brooklyn Nets to their first win of the series at Barclays Center?

Kevin Durant #7 talks with Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

In both games, the Celtics have done an outstanding job of significantly reducing Durant's efficiency. Last night, he shot 4-of-17 from the field, with 18 of his 27-point tally coming at the free-throw line.

Luckily for the Nets, they still have a chance of winning with one of the most skilled ball handlers in basketball history, even without KD. It would have been an even greater mountain to climb if the New York COVID-19 mandate still prohibited Irving from competing.

Help from elsewhere is needed at this point, and fans have started to clamor for head coach Steve Nash to introduce Ben Simmons. The All-Star guard has not played a single game this season but is reportedly looking forward to a Game 4 return.

With Simmons in the lineup, the Nets will have some protection defensively, which has been their biggest issue. Although Bruce Brown has done a decent job limiting Jayson Tatum's productivity, his defensive capabilities are not close to Simmons'.

Going 3-0 down will not be a good look for the Nets, which is why Game 3 is a must-win. If Kyrie finds his Game 1 form, the Nets stand a good chance of winning.

