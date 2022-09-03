"It's wearing the crown. ... Dealing with it in my shoes is difficult at times"- Kyrie Irving opens up on media obligations on star players, says it's a part of the job

Over the past year and a half, Kyrie Irving has been one of the most talked-about names in the NBA. Due to some of his rash decisions, the Brooklyn Nets star has constantly found himself in the headlines.

The first major decision was to decline to get the COVID-19 vaccine. As an unvaccinated player, he was unable to partake in home games because of New York City mandates. Despite being fully healthy, the All-Star guard appeared in only 29 games last season.

Following his part-time status, Irving then attempted to secure a big pay day from the Nets. However, due to his constant inavailability, Brooklyn's front office was unwilling to meet his demands. This stalemate led to rumors of the 30-year-old seeking sign-and-trade options.

Kyrie Irving recently made an appearance on "The Shop," where he touched on a variety of topics. It was there that he sounded off on how constantly answering to the media can be daunting on star players.

"Yeah. It's wearing the crown, honestly. It comes with it. We all say it, 'Easier said than done.'

"Dealing with it in my shoes is difficult at times, I'll be honest. But there are times where light shines through the truth. And you have to spread it out. And I do my best to be available and give that warm invite to all walks of life."

Is Kyrie Irving right about the media obligations being too much for star players?

Kyrie Irving might have some valid points, but a case can be made against his thoughts on media obligations. While a lot can be asked of star players like himself at times, the difficulty in it stems from the decisions he chooses to make.

Dealing with the constant questioning regarding his vaccine status might have been tough, but he only has himself to blame. If he wanted to resolve the issue, he simply could have gone through the necessary procedures to rejoin his teammates on a full-time basis.

As he mentioned during his guest appearance, speaking with the media comes within the territory of being a star player. In today's game, elite talents are paid record-breaking amounts for their services. With this in mind, it's tough for them to decline speaking on a regular basis.

There are plenty of stars around the league who don't mind speaking to the media because of the way they conduct themselves. If the Brooklyn Nets don't become the league's biggest trainwreck, Kyrie Irving might not feel the way he does now.

