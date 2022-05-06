"I was bred in a wolf den... No one else has walked in my shoes in my family" - Kyrie Irving opens up on getting misunderstood time and again

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets made an appearance on “The ETCs with Kevin Durant”. He discussed the recent happenings in his career with his teammate Durant and co-host Eddie Gonzalez. Irving spoke about the vaccine mandate in New York and the series against the Boston Celtics. He even talked about his life off the court.

Kyrie Irving gave his take on life and how his dad had taught him about humility from the time he was fourteen or fifteen years old. Irving called out future generations for being hungry to stand up for what’s right and not always seeking discomfort.

Kyrie followed it up by talking about his family and how he’s the only one who has ever been famous:

“I'm in the public eye where I have to go into the den of whoever you want to call, but you know, my response to them is like, ‘I was bred in a wolf den.’ So, I already know what it's like to be hungry, food, I already know what it's like to really put on for your family and want to get them out of the situation that they're in.”

“You know, no one else has walked in my shoes in my family. No one. no one has made it to this type of level in society. You know, no one has made it to the point where they can understand everything I'm saying all the time, you know, I mean, even I don't expect to be understood, but, like, it's just the reality, bro.”

Kyrie Irving has been open about his beliefs and what he stands for, especially over the past few years. His decision not to get a vaccine, despite the New York City mandate, is one such example of him holding his ground, while receiving pressure from all directions. He has also been criticized for the Nets’ standings at the end of the regular season.

Kyrie Irving’s absence at the start of the season did not affect his game

Kyrie Irving and his actions throughout the season may have been painted in multiple shades, but what’s for certain is the fact that he did not lose his game. Irving was out for quite some time, but as soon as he was reinstated to the roster in a part-time role, he did not waste any time.

Irving played in 29 regular season games, averaging 27.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds. He had scored more than 30 points in 11 of those games, including a 60-point career-high against the Orlando Magic – midway through March.

Irving entered the playoffs locked-in, logging 39 points, five rebounds and six assists in Game 1 of the Celtics series. However, after the first loss, he lost his rhythm, averaging only 15.3 assists through the remainder of the series.

