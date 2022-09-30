“That level of talent, IQ, motivation and drive — anything’s possible” – Kyrie Irving is optimistic about Ben Simmons returning to his All-Star form, believes he’ll unlock his full potential as he gets healthy

Brooklyn Nets' All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is confident that teammate Ben Simmons will bounceback this season. During the Nets’ training camp this week, Irving spoke about playing with Simmons:

"That level of talent, IQ, motivation, and drive — anything's possible."

"He has that 'it' inside of him, so now we just have to slowly develop him where he knows that he can just go out there and be himself. We want him to be his highest potential of himself."

Kyrie Irving also explained Ben Simmons’ unique skillset as an oversized playmaker and how he could benefit from it:

"Having a point guard 6-10, 6-11, I'm also a point guard, lead guard, whatever you want to call my position. It's good to get off the ball and have him get up and down the floor. It's going to take time obviously for him health-wise, but we're patient, so just wait for him to look like he's in All-Star form again, which I know will happen soon"

Meanwhile, head coach Steve Nash also gave his plans on how he is looking to use Ben Simmons this season. During training camp, Nash said:

"I'm not asking him to shoot it. If he's open and wants to shoot it I'm not going to be yanking him out of the game, but that's not what he does. For me, Ben is an incredible playmaker, he plays point guard, he's incredible in transition, he's a good screener. Those are the things that we need from Ben and that's what he's special at."

Brooklyn Nets’ expectations for Ben Simmons this season

Ben Simmons was acquired by the Brooklyn Nets from the Philadelphia 76ers back in February. Simmons sat out the entire last season with the Nets due to a back issue. Simmons has since mentioned how he feels like he did not receive enough support from teammates and coaches during these struggles.

On “The Old Man & the Three” podcast with JJ Redick, Simmons spoke about his mental and physical issues last season:

"I was in such a bad place where I was like, f--k, I'm trying to get here and you guys are, like, throwing all these other things at me to where you're not helping. And that's all I wanted, was help.

"I didn't feel like I got it from coaches and teammates. I won't say all teammates, because there's great guys on that team that did reach out and are still my friends, but I didn't feel like I got that. It was just a tough place for me."

However, Simmons appears to be in a much better place physically and mentally entering this season. During the same podcast appearance, he also spoke about his excitement for his upcoming season with the Nets:

"I can't wait. I’m so excited. Got a new number, new jersey. I'm just looking forward to it.

"I think we have a special team. I think if we get it all together, we're going to be the champions. That's the end goal."

The Nets’ players and coaches seem to be saying all the right things so far. Hopefully for fans, it can translate onto the court as the team looks to redeem themselves following their disappointing first-round loss against the Boston Celtics.

