“Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow" - Kyrie Irving comes out with a philosophical statement after opting in for his final year with Nets

Kyrie Irving reportedly plans to stay with the Brooklyn Nets for the final year of his contract. Rumors about Irving's future have filled social media feeds this week, and fans couldn't help but speculate on where Irving would land. A few days ago, it was rumored that the Los Angeles Lakers were planning on signing the seven-time All-Star. However, new reports came in, and it looks like Irving will still suit up for the Nets this season.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant.

Irving had a philosophical reaction to the news.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. Kyrie Irving: “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even.” twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Kyrie Irving: “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even.” twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

“Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow" Irving wrote.

"I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even.” Irving added, as he announces his desire to play for the Nets.

Kyrie Irving has been criticized by many this past season for his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccination. The protest from Irving resulted in several missed games this past season and contributed to the Nets falling to the 8th seed.

Luckily for Irving, he was allowed to return to play in January, making his season debut. His return was limited, as he was only allowed to play away games. During the tail-end of March, however, he was finally allowed to play home games. Only appearing for 29 games, Irving still averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Kyrie Irving's decision is a good sign, but how will the Nets make it work?

Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks

With Kyrie Irving opting into the final year of his contract, many safely assume that Durant will also return. After a disappointing season filled with drama, injuries and constant roster changes, the Nets hope to improve.

Their initial plan to make a big three with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden looked good on paper. However, due to injuries to Durant and Irving, the trio were only able to play 16 games together. With Irving's vaccine status, Harden grew frustrated and finally demanded a trade. He was shipped to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry.

Now, with Simmons, they hope to have formed a new big three. Still, there are questions on how Simmons will fit in with Durant and Irving. Simmons isn't an outside threat. Unlike Harden, who was able to space the floor for others and give them a chance to have a perimeter-oriented offense.

One aspect that Simmons can help them improve on is their perimeter defense. Since coming into the league, he has been an excellent perimeter defender. Simmons' defense can help take a load off of his backcourt mate, Irving.

There are plenty of questions about the Nets' future. Kyrie Irving's willingness to play another year for the team is a good sign. The Brooklyn Nets will definitely try to make some noise this upcoming season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far