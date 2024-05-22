"Kyrie Irving would be his point guard" - NBA insider sheds light on LeBron James' 'perfect ideal world' for winning fifth championship

An NBA insider reported that LeBron James is not involved in the LA Lakers' search for a new head coach this offseason. Shams Charania explained that if James was in charge, he'd have his ideal coach and superstar teammate with the Lakers.

On a recent episode of the "Up & Adams Show," Kay Adams asked Charania about James' involvement in finding Darvin Ham's replacement. The NBA insider was told by Rich Paul that "The King" is detached from the decision, and if he was, Ty Lue and Kyrie Irving would have been with him.

"Well, in 2019, LeBron James really wanted Ty Lue to be the head coach. The Lakers had negotiations with him, did not hire him. That's one thing he wanted, did not happen. The last couple of years, Kyrie Irving, they made two attempts at Kyrie Irving. LeBron James wanted Kyrie Irving as his point guard. That did not happen," Charania said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There's been things that, obviously, LeBron James has wanted. In a perfect ideal world, Ty Lue would be his head coach and Kyrie Irving would be his point guard," he added.

Expand Tweet

Shams Charania added that LeBron James didn't want to put his stamp on a new hire because if it fails, he would get some blame. The LA Lakers are looking for their fourth head coach since James arrived in 2018.

Out of Luke Walton, Frank Vogel and Darvin Ham, Vogel was the only one to help James win a championship, inside the NBA bubble in 2020. The Lakers missed the playoffs under Walton's three-year tenure, while Ham made the postseason twice.

The problem with Ham was his adjustments, especially in the playoffs. He also had the propensity to not call timeouts to halt runs, which has drawn the ire of many Lakers fans. They also called out the coach for not properly using his roster, but it should also be noted that the Lakers have a flawed roster.

LeBron James set to become a free agent

LeBron James has a player option for next season, but he's expected to opt out of his deal and become a free agent.

However, the LA Lakers are determined to bring him back and have him retire in purple and gold. The Lakers are willing to offer him the money he wants, as well as drafting his son Bronny James.

"The King" has always been open about wanting to play with his son in the NBA. The Lakers could make it happen, but other teams could also draft Bronny to lure his father. One of the teams linked to the 19-year-old second-generation player is the Utah Jazz.

While it's difficult to see James playing in Utah or any other franchise, some teams could use Bronny to get some assets from the Lakers. The four-time MVP showing up in Cleveland last week stirred the pot about his free agency as well.