Kyrie Irving predicts viral Stephen A Smith take and clarifies comments on latter’s $100 million deal

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving sparked controversy online after commenting on Stephen A. Smith’s reported $100,000,000 deal with ESPN. Irving addressed the situation while answering questions on a panel during his livestream on Friday.

Smith reportedly agreed to a five-year, $100 million deal with ESPN in March. He is one of the most recognizable NBA media voices, known for his takes on ESPN’s "First Take." Irving said that because the details of his deal are known, he would discuss Stephen A.’s contract and say that he’s not worth it.

He used his comments on Smith as an example and feared that people would clip his stream and take his words out of context. Which is exactly what happened as clips of Irving saying Stephen A. Smith is "not worth it," have already gotten more than 230K views on X.

Irving has been away from the court since March after he tore his ACL playing for the Mavericks. Irving made 50 appearances, averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 47.3% (including 40.1% from 3-point range).

The Mavericks made it to the play-in tournament without Irving, but were knocked out by the Memphis Grizzlies and finished as 10th in the Western Conference.

Kyrie Irving signed a three-year, $119 million extension with Dallas this offseason. Stephen A. Smith criticized the deal, saying that he felt Irving was lowballed by the Mavs.

"Cooked that fraud": Kyrie Irving sparks fan debates reacting to Stephen A. Smith’s $100,000,000 deal

Fans have reacted to the viral clip of Kyrie Irving's comments on Stephen A. Smith. Many have come after the reporter, saying that he is not worth a $100 million deal.

“Cooked that fraud 😭,” One fan said.

KD’s Burner 🐐 @KD_SZN7 LINK Cooked that fraud 😭

Another fan said:

Sports Troller @SportsTrollerX LINK If I’m ESPN I’d reduce that amount after I see him playing solitaire on the job 😂

Said another fan:

VegasCheesehead @Shady_Justin LINK Please just pay Stephen A to leave

Fans continued to question Smith’s value, saying there are players in the NBA and NFL who earn less than him.

One fan said:

schick @schickwontmiss LINK high key spitting facts tho, you've got underpaid players in the NFL+NBA while he gets $50m a year to farm LeBron raige bait.

Said another fan:

JBond @jbondwagon LINK Yeah. I mean, SAS can’t shoot the ball like Book or bait fouls like SGA so how come he’s earning max contract money? 💀

One fan commented:

Kay Dotti @nyckashmir LINK he’s not wrong

Stephen A. Smith and Irving share a ton of history, stemming from many of the ESPN reporter’s views about the star guard. He has been one of the most vocal critics of Irving, calling him out for his availability during the pandemic and free-agency decisions. Their dynamic over the years has added to the discourse on social media.

