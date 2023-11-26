Kyrie Irving pulls out girlfriend analogy on Nets trio with KD, Harden: "It’s kind of like the girl that got away"

A few seasons ago, the Brooklyn Nets looked like the NBA's newest superteam, headlined by Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant. The team showed promise but failed to reach its full potential. All three stars were eventually traded to other teams.

Harden was the first to leave the team. He was sent to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022 for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and a pair of unprotected first-round picks (2022 and 2027).

Kyrie Irving was the next player to be traded. He was sent to the Dallas Mavericks before last season's trade deadline. The Nets received Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick and a pair of second-round picks (2027 and 2029).

Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns shortly after. He was the final piece of the Nets superteam.

The team was surrounded by drama, and some fans felt it never reached its full potential. In an interview, Irving shared this:

"We could sit here and play to what-if scenarios all day," The Dallas Mavericks guard said when asked about it. "For me, even when James [Harden] came to Brooklyn... I've always told them that 'this is bigger than just us being teammates right now.'"

"It's unfortunate that me, James and KD are part of NBA history what-ifs of just having a superteam and the expectations on us... We did have a few good seasons," Kyrie continued. "It's kind of like one of those the time that got away, the girl that got away, it'll hurt you for the rest of your life..."

Many people, especially Brooklyn Nets fans, share that sentiment. Fans could even retrospect the utmost "what-if" moment for this superteam: Durant's potential game-winner against the Milwaukee Bucks. Durant's shot was ruled as a two-point bucket that sent the game into overtime instead of as a win for the Nets.

Kyrie Irving continued asserting dominance after leaving the Nets

Kyrie Irving is experienced when it comes to sharing the court with stars. Proof of this is his championship victory with the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside LeBron James and Kevin Love. As such, it should not be surprising if he continues to perform well alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas.

Although the Nets failed to reach the playoffs during their first season, very little blame can be put on Irving. The team was already struggling before he arrived.

This year will be their first complete season together. With a 10-6 record, Dallas is tied with the Suns for third place in the West.

Irving has contributed 24.4 points, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals, helping the Dallas Mavericks with their early season success.