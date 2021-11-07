Kyrie Irving Rumors: Brooklyn Nets guard might make one-match cameo at NBA All-Star game

As the third week of NBA action winds down, the drama surrounding Kyrie Irving's vaccination status has quietened a bit.

Nobody knows if Irving will feature in a Brooklyn Nets uniform this season. He hasn't been suspended, and is still an official member of the Nets roster. In fact, the team routinely adds his name in the injury report and lists him as 'Not with Team' before every game.

As he is still part of the roster, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports that Irving could make his only appearance of the 2021-22 NBA season in the All-Star game. Lewis reported:

"When the ballot for the 2022 NBA All-Star game is released, multiple sources have confirmed to The Post that Kyrie Irving is expected to be on it. That leaves open the possibility that the Nets star could make his first, last and only appearance of the season in the All-Star Game."

The NBA's updated All-Star voting process requires every member of a team to be put on the ballot. As Irving is sent home but not suspended from the roster, he is expected to be on the NBA All-Star voting ballot for Eastern Conference guards.

However, there is no guarantee Irving will receive the votes to make the NBA All-Star team. Many guards are playing at a high level this season, and deserve an All-Star selection over one who hasn't played a minute of regular-season basketball.

Understandably, certain fan-favorites and phenoms receive votes regardless of their performances. For example, Derrick Rose and Klay Thompson received All-Star votes last season. However, even if the fans vote for Kyrie Irving this season, the media will certainly not include him in the team.

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops Ironic thought of the day: How weird would it be if both Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving were voted in by the fans as All-Stars? Ironic thought of the day: How weird would it be if both Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving were voted in by the fans as All-Stars?

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place in Cleveland, Ohio at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. This is the third time the Cleveland area is hosting an All-Star Weekend, with the first two being in 1981 and 1997. Coincidentally, the NBA celebrated its 35th season in 1981, 50th anniversary in 1997, and will celebrate it's 75th anniversary this season.

Kyrie Irving remains out as New York City refuses to change vaccine mandate

Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2020-21 NBA season

The Brooklyn Nets were patient till the first week of November because the city of New York was getting a new mayor. They were hopeful that the vaccine mandates might change. However, the franchise received bad news when the mayor-elect Eric Adams said that the laws around the COVID-19 vaccine would not change.

As reported by Brian Lewis of the New York Post, mayor-elect Eric Adams told CNN:

"New York City’s not going to change their rule...Again, it’s up to the NBA and Kyrie Irving to come to a full understanding on how to keep him on the Nets and continue to look at all of our athletes that are coming here. And again, I think the NBA and Kyrie (are) going to come to a conclusion on this."

"I’m a Nets fan...and I love Kyrie. I think he’s a piece we need for a championship. (But)...If they’re going to perform in the city this is an agreement they made."

Ian Begley @IanBegley On CNN, NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams says city isn’t going to change vaccine mandate, which means Kyrie Irving can’t return to BKN unless he gets COVID vaccine. Adams reiterates belief that NBA & Irving will ‘come to a resolution.’ But it isn’t an NBA rule. On CNN, NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams says city isn’t going to change vaccine mandate, which means Kyrie Irving can’t return to BKN unless he gets COVID vaccine. Adams reiterates belief that NBA & Irving will ‘come to a resolution.’ But it isn’t an NBA rule. https://t.co/XMa9BsBiyK

Kyrie Irving now simply has no other choice but to get the vaccine dose or else he might never play a game this season. New York City is joined by San Francisco and Los Angeles as the cities with strict COVID-19 rules. The Brooklyn Nets could have Irving as a part-time player, but GM Sean Marks has made it clear that Irving will play only if he is a full-time member.

