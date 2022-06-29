“He could play as long as he wants to, will he is the question” - Courtney Cronin says Kyrie Irving has his best years of basketball ahead of him, believes he can attract free agents to come play with him

After a hectic two years, Kyrie Irving is ready to turn the corner to the next part of his career. Despite trying to secure an offseason trade, Irving chose to opt-in and return to the Brooklyn Nets for another season.

While no one is certain about how next season will go for the Irving and Kevin Durant-led Nets, there is confidence in them.

During a recent segment on ESPN's First Take, Courtney Cronin spoke about Kyrie Irving's future in the NBA.

"He is only 30 years old. I would've thought, given all the headlines around this guy, how long he's been in the league, you think he's older than he is. He has his best years of basketball still ahead of him at this point. So he could play as long as he wanted to. Will he, is the question.

While Kyrie Irving is young enough in the modern NBA to have plenty of time still, there are plenty of questions. After failures during Irving's time with the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets, Cronin also has concerns.

"Can we really trust what he says in terms of his destination? He did this in Boston, where he said he wanted to be there long-term, and bolted from here coming to Brooklyn. If they don't win a championship next year, whatever time frame he wants to do it, who is not to say that he goes somewhere else? This is still one of the most prolific scorers in the game."

Irving's elite talent will give him a place in the league, so Cronin believes that his talent is enough to build a team around.

Kyrie Irving could recruit free agents and build a team somewhere else, if necessary

Courtney Cronin believes that Irving could still recruit free agents.

Kyrie Irving has been at the center of plenty of drama during the offseason, but Courtney Cronin believes he can still recruit stars.

"In spite of all the drama around Kyrie Irving, he can attract free agents to go somewhere else. He can attract people who want to play with him and say, ok, if we can just put all of the drama and the ancillary stuff aside. When we get Kyrie Irving on the basketball court, he can do some magical things."

For now, the question is whether or not he can recruit talent to join him and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. If not, Irving may need to go to another destination.

"If there's another destination, if there are other players who want to team up with him in the future, that's now named Kevin Durant. I could absolutely see him going somewhere else and finishing his basketball career or continuing his basketball career somewhere else."

Irving's situation with the Nets is currently in a weird spot.

NetsDaily @NetsDaily At the end of the day, the Nets and Kyrie Irving have essentially called a truce but have not yet begun peace negotiations. At the end of the day, the Nets and Kyrie Irving have essentially called a truce but have not yet begun peace negotiations.

Things could work out in Brooklyn if the Nets and Kyrie find a more permanent solution.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Kyrie Irving finish this season in Brooklyn? Yes No 0 votes so far