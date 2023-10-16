Kyrie Irving's ex-girlfriend, Kehlani, shares the heartbreaking story of a 6-year-old Palestinian child, who was killed in Chicago

Kyrie Irving's ex-girlfriend Kehlani Parrish apparently shares similar religious views as her former boyfriend. Parrish recently posted on her social media how frustrated she was when a man from Chicago killed a six-year-old child just because he was of Muslim descent. The reason behind the murder was due to the landlored being anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian.

"This is racist," Kehlani said on her Instagram stories. "Evil landlord in Chicago broke into this family's home & killed a 6 year old. KILLED a CHILD FOR EXISTING AS A MUSLIM IN AMERICA. My heart, my heart."

Kehlani's Instagram Story

Looking back at Kyrie Irving's relationship with Kehlani

Kyrie Irving and Kehlani

During his tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving was romantically involved with singer Kehlani Parrish. The presence of Kehlani seemingly had a profound impact on Kyrie, with him describing the experience as being on cloud nine whenever they were together.

However, their relationship took a distressing turn as time passed. In 2016, Kehlani Parrish faced allegations of infidelity concerning Irving. A photograph of Parrish with her former boyfriend was shared on Instagram, suggesting a reconciliation between the two. Notably, this occurred while Irving and the R&B singer were still together.

In response to the situation, Kyrie swiftly addressed it, expressing his thoughts. Despite the tumultuous circumstances, Irving managed to maintain his composure and focus on maintaining a positive outlook.

"It's been hard to see what's been going on and not address the truth," Irving stated. "I do not justify the picture or what dude did to try and spark all of this non sense that could have been avoided, but me and Kehlani were not dating when the picture came out."

"It's unfortunate that it's received so much attention but its become bigger because of a post that was misunderstood. Nothing but love and compassion over this way for her and her family. My only focus the Game I love to play every night."

In the end, Kyrie Irving decided to end his relationship with Kehlani Parrish. Despite his efforts to handle the situation with a positive outlook, the hurtful nature of Parrish's actions was undeniable.