"Kyrie Irving's gonna be available to play against the Lakers"- NBA fans react to injured stars suiting up against the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the largest markets in the entire NBA. Their marketing appeal and winning history have consistently attracted top-tier talent to play for the organization. Whenever the Lakers are involved, it just means more, and that is the case when it comes to a star's return from injury, according to Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

Ad

According to analytics, it is estimated that 86% of NBA players become available to play when they are scheduled to suit up against the Los Angeles Lakers:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA fans heard Redick's comments and shared their thoughts on what the analytics have supposedly shown. One fan even referred to Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving, who tore his ACL earlier this year and is expected to miss the rest of the 2024-25 NBA season:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Kyrie Irving's gonna be available to play the Lakers in their final meetup." a fan said.

Some Lakers fans felt vindicated in their feelings that injured players always return against the Lakers:

"People thought we were just making it up" a fan shared

"We already knew that. It's everyone's game 7" another fan commented

"If you're a Lakers fan you know this has been KNOWN" one fan posted

Ad

"Where's everyone saying we were crazy?" another fan asked

Other fans offered some reasons as to why they thought this might be the case:

"Um maybe because the Lakers are always on TV" one fan stated

"Gotta have more players available because it is tough to play against 8 all night" another fan said in refernece to the officials favoring the Lakers

Ad

"Everyone wants to see if they're really like that" a fan posted

Based on Redick's analytics, we can expect more stars to return from their injuries for their next games against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ja Morant is available to play against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing six previous games

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is expected to play against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night after an extended absence. Morant had missed his previous six games with a hamstring injury and has not played since March 14th:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Morant's return will end a 15-day absence as he returns the day after the Grizzlies fired head coach Taylor Jenkins despite sitting as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies find themselves battling for seeding against this very same Lakers team as both teams share a 44-29 record with nine games remaining in the regular season.

The winner of tonight's matchup will claim sole possession of fourth place in the Western Conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback