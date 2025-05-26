Kyrie Irving's heroic George Floyd's family act recalled by Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas on anniversary

On the five-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, Kyrie Irving’s generous act toward Floyd’s family has resurfaced on social media. Former NBA player Etan Thomas, who played alongside Michael Jordan on the Washington Wizards, reposted an old clip from his podcast The Rematch, featuring Stephen Jackson as a guest. In the clip, Jackson shared details about Irving’s support.

Ad

“Kyrie Irving bought them a house,” Jackson said. “Lil Wayne’s manager bought them a Mercedes-Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney, so I think God has definitely blessed her and right now she’s she’s doing the best she’s ever done, she’s happy,” Jackson further acknowledged all those who supported Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter.

Ad

Trending

Shortly after details of this gesture were made known to the public, Irving, then a member of the Brooklyn Nets, disclosed the intentions behind his charitable act.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I just want to keep continuing to fulfill our purpose in serving a lot of the underserved communities. Those don't necessarily get the same attention from just others around. So, just trying to do my part with service, that's all."

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Thomas accompanied the video with a series of related graphics, expressing gratitude to Irving.

“Much Respect @kyrieirving Rest In Peace George Floyd,” Thomas captioned the post.

Ad

Irving has often indulged in similar acts of philanthropy, donating large amount of money to WNBA players during the pandemic, paying off tuition loans for multiple students and distributing meals in the New York area to those impacted by COVID-19, among others.

Irving has often engaged in similar philanthropic deeds. Beyond his support for George Floyd’s family, he has donated $1.5 million to support WNBA players during COVID-19, paid off student tuition debts and provided meals to communities in New York affected by the pandemic, among other charitable acts.

Ad

Kyrie Irving is excited to have the opportunity to mentor Cooper Flagg

After winning the NBA Draft Lottery, it’s widely expected that the Dallas Mavericks will select Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick.

The thought of teaming up with a fellow Duke Blue Devil has left Kyrie Irving excited, as he is eager to mentor one of the most talked about prospects in draft history.

Ad

“Irving is “remarkably excited” about the possibility of teaming up with Flagg, calling it a “rare chance to help shape the future with someone who shares his Duke lineage and sky-high potential,” Sam Amico of Hoops Wire wrote. “He sees this as a way to mentor while he heals.”

Kyrie Irving is currently recovering from a torn ACL, an injury he suffered on Mar. 3 against the Sacramento Kings. According to reports, the star guard will miss a large portion of the 2025–26 season, with his return to the lineup projected for January.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More